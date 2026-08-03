F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton ridiculed as 48-race plan revealed

All the latest F1 news from around the world

Fashion king and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been slammed for wearing stylish outfits in the paddock.

Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of F1, holding the joint record for the number of F1 world championships, but the outright record for grand prix wins, podiums and pole positions.

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F1 boss calls for 48-race season

Alpine boss Flavio Briatore has shared his lofty ambition to have 48 races on the F1 calendar in total, claiming it would give the stars of the grid, 'something to drive for.'

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The executive advisor to the Enstone-based F1 squad made a shock comeback to the sport in 2024 having watched from the sidelines for 15 years thanks to receiving a lifetime ban from F1 over the 2008 Crashgate scandal.

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Carlos Sainz confirms contract talks as F1 star admits he’s unsure over Williams future

F1 star Carlos Sainz has admitted even he still isn't sure about his future at Williams, confirming plans to sit down with a team boss over the summer shutdown to discuss options.

After a controversial outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Sainz hs made headlines for more than just his blue flag mishap and subsequent clash with Oscar Piastri.

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Rachel Brookes breaks silence on Sky Sports F1 exit

Former star of the Sky Sports F1 team Rachel Brookes has made her first appearance in a sit-down interview since announcing her shock exit from the paddock earlier this year.

Brookes had been part of the Sky family for 14 years but in June 2026, she confirmed her decision to start a brand new chapter in her career just days before the Austrian Grand Prix.

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Honda chief bullish on Aston Martin project: 'It's getting better and better'

Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe is very upbeat about Aston Martin's prospects following the summer break.

Aston Martin have not had a good start to the season, and are currently sat down in 10th in the constructors' championship with just one point to their name from the opening 11 grand prix weekends.

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