F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton ridiculed as 48-race plan revealed
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton ridiculed as 48-race plan revealed
All the latest F1 news from around the worldMake us your Google favorite
Fashion king and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been slammed for wearing stylish outfits in the paddock.
Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of F1, holding the joint record for the number of F1 world championships, but the outright record for grand prix wins, podiums and pole positions.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 boss calls for 48-race season
Alpine boss Flavio Briatore has shared his lofty ambition to have 48 races on the F1 calendar in total, claiming it would give the stars of the grid, 'something to drive for.'
The executive advisor to the Enstone-based F1 squad made a shock comeback to the sport in 2024 having watched from the sidelines for 15 years thanks to receiving a lifetime ban from F1 over the 2008 Crashgate scandal.
➡️ READ MORE
Carlos Sainz confirms contract talks as F1 star admits he’s unsure over Williams future
F1 star Carlos Sainz has admitted even he still isn't sure about his future at Williams, confirming plans to sit down with a team boss over the summer shutdown to discuss options.
After a controversial outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Sainz hs made headlines for more than just his blue flag mishap and subsequent clash with Oscar Piastri.
➡️ READ MORE
Rachel Brookes breaks silence on Sky Sports F1 exit
Former star of the Sky Sports F1 team Rachel Brookes has made her first appearance in a sit-down interview since announcing her shock exit from the paddock earlier this year.
Brookes had been part of the Sky family for 14 years but in June 2026, she confirmed her decision to start a brand new chapter in her career just days before the Austrian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Honda chief bullish on Aston Martin project: 'It's getting better and better'
Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe is very upbeat about Aston Martin's prospects following the summer break.
Aston Martin have not had a good start to the season, and are currently sat down in 10th in the constructors' championship with just one point to their name from the opening 11 grand prix weekends.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen future to be announced as Fernando Alonso signing priority outlined
- Yesterday 16:29
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Toto Wolff admits Mercedes F1 cost cap fears with new upgrades plan
Lewis Hamilton gearing up for F1 title showdown: 'Ferrari are pushing hard'
Adrian Newey is building an Aston Martin title winning car and here is the F1 star who will drive it
F1 boss calls for 48-race season
Latest News
Toto Wolff admits Mercedes F1 cost cap fears with new upgrades plan
- 29 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton ridiculed as 48-race plan revealed
- 1 hour ago
F1 star announces engagement with gorgeous proposal pictures
- Yesterday 22:30
Red Bull F1 design chief outlines plan to win in 2026
- Yesterday 21:45
Lewis Hamilton gearing up for F1 title showdown: 'Ferrari are pushing hard'
- Yesterday 20:54
Rachel Brookes breaks silence on Sky Sports F1 exit
- Yesterday 19:45
Most read
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- 16 july
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
- 21 july
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix
- 17 july
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july