Sky Sports star reveals emotional Lewis Hamilton goodbye before shock F1 exit

An F1 star has broken their silence after an abrupt departure from the paddock

Former Sky Sports F1 star Rachel Brookes has spoken in detail about her recent departure from the paddock, revealing a heartwarming conversation she had with Lewis Hamilton prior to her exit.

The Sky Sports reporter played a key role in the British broadcaster's coverage of F1 race weekends until announcing her decision to leave in June 2026, just days before the Austrian Grand Prix.

Brookes delivered the news herself in a post on social media, informing fans of her immediate exit by writing: "I have left the Sky F1 team but F1 still has my heart & so I’ll still be involved in it."

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At the time of her announcement, a spokesperson for Sky told GPFans: "Rachel has moved on from the Sky Sports F1 team to take on new challenges as we evolve our coverage. Rachel has been an asset for the team and we wish her well in her new endeavours."

Having returned in an off-screen role with Aston Martin at Silverstone just a few weeks after, Brookes has now conducted her first sit-down interview since her departure, revealing how the stars of the paddock that she has called home for over a decade reacted to the news.

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Rachel Brookes breaks silence over Sky Sports F1 exit

In one of her first appearances in front of the mic since announcing her departure from the Sky Sports squad, Brookes highlighted a lovely interaction with seven-time champion Hamilton, who took the time to bid her a fond farewell upon hearing the news of her exit.

Speaking on the Essential F1 podcast, Brookes cleared up the nature of her decision to leave whilst also confirming that the process wasn't as abrupt as it may have appeared.

"Obviously I left Sky. I have left Sky. And it appeared very sudden...But it wasn't," she began.

"I had a chance to say goodbye to people in the paddock, to people I've worked with, teams, drivers.

"And I actually had a chance to say goodbye to Lewis, and I had a lovely chat with Lewis, and got some time with Lewis to have a conversation.

"And he was, as you would imagine, really, really lovely, very supportive."

The former Sky F1 reporter then said she didn't want to reveal all the details of her farewell with the Ferrari superstar, although she did share that the moment was caught by photographers in the paddock.

"Won't divulge everything that was said. But it was caught by some photographers. There's a lovely photo at the end of it, he gives me a massive hug, and he says, 'I hope I see you back in the paddock soon.' He was really lovely."

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