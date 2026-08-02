F1 boss claims team worth $4billion: 'I'd have sold it already'
F1 boss claims team worth $4billion: 'I'd have sold it already'
Flavio Briatore has suggested that the team's value has rocketedMake us your Google favorite
Alpine F1 chief Flavio Briatore has waxed lyrical about the worth of the Alpine team, with F1 team valuations in general soaring in recent years.
Briatore is the executive advisor at Alpine, two decades after he helped the Enstone-based outfit win back-to-back championships in 2005 and 2006 as team principal when they were called Renault.
The Italian also worked at the team when they were known as Benetton, and had a share in the outfit, which he sold. But now he has said that the value of an F1 outfit has increased by 50 times since those days.
Last September, McLaren Racing completed a stake sale that reached a value of $4.1billion, with Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat and investment group CYVN Holdings acquiring a further 30 per cent stake in the enterprise.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently sold 15 per cent of his one-third shareholding in the team, with the stake reportedly equating to £230million, representing just how much these teams are now worth.
And Briatore has boldly stated that Alpine are no different, and that if he owned the team, he would have already sold it.
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Briatore reveals Alpine value
"When you see the value of the team," Briatore began on The Race podcast. "I sold my share in Benetton, and the value of the team was $80million. OK, now you're talking about $3.5, $4 billion.
"You're talking with these finance people, talking about, OK, F1 in three, four years, the team is worth $10billion. Well, I don't know.
"If the team was mine, I'd have sold already! I used to work for Renault a long time ago. I look at the market capitalisation of Renault, it's $8.5bn. Forbes have said that the Alpine team here is worth $2bn.
"No, no, we are more, because we have an offer, we have an offering for the 24 per cent of Otro, the valuation $3.2billion. So we have 40 per cent of the valuation of Renault.
"All Renault is worth $8.3billion. And we're working at this $3.5billion. So we're representing 40 per cent or 50 per cent."
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