Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown has announced that the team’s stake sale is ‘all done’ for reportedly $4.1billion.

In September, it was reported that the Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat and automotive investment group CYVN Holdings, were seeking an additional 30 per cent stake in McLaren racing.

The investors already own McLaren Group, which is not only involved in the F1 team but is the parent company of all of the brand's operations, encompassing McLaren Racing, McLaren Automotive and McLaren Applied.

During a recent appearance with Bloomberg, Brown confirmed that the stake sale has been completed, and both companies now have 100 per cent ownership of McLaren Racing.

“We’re all done,” Brown said.

"The sport is on fire, you know, every metric, demand for teams. It wasn't long ago that Liberty [Media] acquired the sport and put a cost cap in place, which kind of ensured everyone's financial stability and on-track stability and competitiveness.

"So it's been a wonderful thing. The fans are coming out in the tens and hundreds of millions, sponsors, partners in the sport, unlike we've ever seen before, so the sport is on fire, and long may it continue."

McLaren sale completed

Early in September, it was reported that McLaren Racing was valued at £3.5billion after US investment Group MSP Capital was bought out by Mumtalakat and CYVN Holdings.

Alongside F1, McLaren also have an active brand presence in prestigious racing series such as IndyCar, and will also return to the World Endurance Championship for the 2027 season with a papaya Hypercar.

With a McLaren in F1, IndyCar and WEC, the team can once again chase the Triple Crown of Motorsport, by winning the F1 title, Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

McLaren is the only team to have achieved the Triple Crown before, but no team has managed to the feat in the same year.

McLaren star Lando Norris expressed his interest in endurance racing after Max Verstappen’s GT3 victory at the Nurburgring, where he stated: “I saw Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] spoke about it the other day with Le Mans as well, with McLaren going to Le Mans. I would love it.”

