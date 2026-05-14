FBI investigation launched over Valtteri Bottas Cadillac theft

Cadillac F1 star Valtteri Bottas has revealed an FBI investigation was launched after his car was stolen during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

The 36-year-old was staying in an Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale during the race weekend, and on his What's Next YouTube channel, Bottas revealed the theft in conversation with Paul Ripke.

First, Bottas established that he didn't stay where the other drivers do when they visit Miami, instead preferring the more relaxed neighbourhood of Fort Lauderdale.

Article continues under video

He explained: "So for the Miami Grand Prix, I used to stay in Miami. I've stayed in Miami and also South Beach, but Fort Lauderdale is the same or even less of a distance to the track. There's a bit less traffic.

"That town is a bit more chill than Miami. I feel like it's a bit more real. That's why I stay in Fort Lauderdale. I prefer it to Miami. For me, Miami is a bit much.

"I got back Friday as normal. Drove our car to the driveway, had a quick dinner, early to bed. Car keys are inside the house. Car is locked."

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari struck by Leclerc contract bombshell as Alonso reveals Aston Martin retirement talks

Bottas had car stolen ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Bottas then revealed that when he woke up on the Saturday of the sprint and qualifying, the car had been stolen with his F1 paddock pass also taken with it.

He continued: "I woke up Saturday morning. I was in the shower about 15 minutes before leaving for the track. And then Paul Harris, who also stayed in the Airbnb, is calling me. And I'm like, 'Hello? Why are you calling me? I'm like next door.' He was like, 'Oh, I was asking where did you go?' I said, 'What do you mean?'

"'Well, the car is gone.' So, I couldn't believe it. I went outside, opened the door. The Escalade has vanished. Keys are still inside on the table. I can see them like, 'What? What? How?' So, our car got stolen from the driveway of our Airbnb.

"Obviously, I was going to be late to the track because we had to find another way of transport. But yeah, luckily they sent another Escalade, it took us to the track, and then I was like, 'Oh, my paddock pass was in the car.' I didn't have a paddock pass. So anyway, I found a solution for that. FBI got involved. Full investigation."

"He had all the opportunities for that day, get the VIP parking, walk to the paddock, sign in, go to the team. But no, the next day it was found dumped already somewhere in a dodgy area, in a high-crime area.

"So the police and FBI got involved just because of this reason what you mentioned. We had the parking pass, so somebody could have driven the car to the track. They had my pass, but they obviously weren't interested in the F1 race.

"Apparently, they probably just did a crime with the car and dumped it. So, in my mind, it must have been like a getaway car or something, you know? Like, it's sad that we lost the car, but it's pretty cool."

READ MORE: Mercedes star George Russell put in his place over 'entitled' behaviour

Related