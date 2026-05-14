Mercedes star seals Citroen move after F1 Silverstone appearance

Mercedes development driver and 2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin has moved to Formula E's Citroen Racing team.

The French racing driver was announced as Mercedes' development driver for 2026, following her win in the all-female feeder series last year. Since then, Pin tested the championship winning W12 at Silverstone, marking her first drive in F1 machinery.

Pin became the first woman to test a Mercedes F1 car, clocking up 200km of mileage after extensive work in the simulator and with the team's engineers.

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Alongside her role with Mercedes, the 22-year-old has scored back-to-back podiums in the European Le Man Series in the LMP2 Pro-Am class, with her No. 30 Duqueine Team in the lead of the championship in their class.

Now, another window of opportunity has opened up for Pin and she has been announced as a development driver for Citroen Racing in Formula E.

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Doriane Pin signs with Citroen Racing

Pin's new role with Citroen Racing will see her support the team in the development and refinement of the team’s GEN4 package, and the team have confirmed she will get behind the wheel of Formula E machinery in the coming months.

Speaking on the opportunity, Pin said: "I’m really looking forward to this new role and to joining this project. Formula E is a rapidly growing championship, and it’s both exciting to watch and to drive.

"I’ve already started working on the GEN4 simulator with the team, which has been a great way of understanding the systems and the driving approach.

"As a French driver, it’s a special feeling to join Citroen. It’s a brand with a strong motorsport heritage, and being part of that story means a lot. I’m excited to get started and to build something together."

Citroen team principal, Cyril Blais, also added: "Doriane is one of the most promising and complete young drivers we have seen in recent years. Beyond her results, she brings strong technical insight and a clear ability to translate feedback into performance gains, which is critical in Formula E where we have limited development time.

"Her involvement in the refinement of our GEN4 package will be extremely valuable as we prepare for the future of the championship. Just as importantly, having a talented young French driver join the team is a proud moment for all of us.”

Abbi Pulling also targets Formula E

The 2024 F1 Academy champion, Abbi Pulling, also secured a multi-year deal in Formula E last year with Nissan, and currently serves as their rookie and simulator driver.

Pulling is currently racing in her second season of the GB3 championship, but has revealed that a full-time Formula E drive is her future target.

Speaking on Formula E's website last year, Pulling revealed: "Formula E is something that is really attractive, and I'd like to one day be a driver in this series. It's a World Championship, and it’s the pinnacle at the end of the day.

"With Nissan, we've not discussed that far ahead yet, but we're working together to get to the point where I can go on and gather some experience and keep getting better, to open up that potential if I'm able to perform.

"Obviously, that's a bit of pressure on me, but they're giving me lots of support, and hopefully that can keep progressing in the future. But at the moment, I'm purely just the simulator and rookie driver and just constantly learning, practicing a lot of the technique for the race run."

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