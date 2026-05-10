F1 insider says Max Verstappen to Mercedes deal could fall apart due to Kimi Antonelli
F1 insider says Max Verstappen to Mercedes deal could fall apart due to Kimi Antonelli
Could Max Verstappen leave Red Bull and join Mercedes?
According to F1 insider Peter Windsor, it's highly unlikely that Max Verstappen is considering a move to Mercedes.
The Australian analyst claims that the Dutchman isn’t inclined to replace George Russell or team up with the current championship leader, Kimi Antonelli. His comments came in response to fan inquiries.
Verstappen’s future continues to stir speculation this season. Even though he is under contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of 2028, his challenging season start and current seventh place in the standings have fuelled departure rumours.
Verstappen is understood to have exit clauses in that Red Bull deal, and his services have been publicly pursued by Toto Wolff in each of the last two seasons.
However, 19-year-old Antonelli is making waves for Mercedes this season, currently leading the drivers' championship having claimed three consecutive grand prix wins.
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Verstappen to Mercedes off?
Windsor explains that rumours linking Verstappen to the most dominant team on the F1 grid largely stem from fans’ desire for change.
"It’s exciting for people to imagine what would happen if Max Verstappen left Red Bull," he said on his YouTube channel. "There’s an almost obsessive fascination with the idea, especially when nothing seems to change and the only topic of discussion is the possibility of Max departing.
"The talk now is that George would have to step aside for Max, who would then partner with Kimi. But does Max really want to race alongside Kimi at Mercedes?
"He wouldn’t be intimidated by him, but it could turn into a situation where Kimi ends up taking crucial points during battles - say, against Charles Leclerc in a McLaren or whatever the future may hold."
Lastly, Windsor emphasised that leaving the Austrian team wouldn’t make sense as long as the car remains competitive and the team’s stability is maintained. He notes that Red Bull has significantly improved its machinery recently.
During the Miami race weekend, Verstappen enjoyed a more stable car, which earned him a strong second start in qualifying. That performance has, in part, helped him view his future in the sport more positively.
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