F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton tipped for bombshell announcement, Horner causes uproar
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton tipped for bombshell announcement, Horner causes uproar
All the latest news from the world of F1!
An F1 insider has suggested that a retirement announcement from seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton could be approaching.
The 41-year-old British superstar is in the second year of his spell with Italian giants Ferrari, but so far the results have not been what either party would have hoped for.
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Christian Horner causes uproar with remark about F1 champion Max Verstappen
Former Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner has caused uproar with recent remarks about his former driver Max Verstappen.
Horner and Verstappen worked together between 2016-2025.
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Lando Norris reveals honest take on F1 rival's title win: 'This is sick what is this?!'
2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris has opened up on F1 legend Lewis Hamilton's first world championship victory in 2008, revealing quite how awestruck he was by the moment.
Norris is the first British world champion since Hamilton, and it appears that he used to be a fan of his now rival when he was younger.
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F1 'weighing up options' over QUADRUPLE header
F1 are considering adding two more races to the 2026 schedule, according to reports in Italian media.
The 2026 season has now become a 22-race season following the cancellations of both of April's races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain because of the war in the Middle East. But could more races now be added?
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F1 insider reveals how umbrella gaffe forced major team exit to rivals McLaren
An unusual reason to withdraw your investment in an F1 team? Or was he completely justified?
Read this bizarre story about how an umbrella led to the departure from Williams of Mansour Ojjeh.
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