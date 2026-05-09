F1 'weighing up options' over QUADRUPLE header
F1 'weighing up options' over QUADRUPLE header
Could we still have a 24-race season?
F1 are considering adding two more races to the 2026 schedule, according to reports in Italian media.
The 2026 season has now become a 22-race season following the cancellations of both of April's races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain because of the war in the Middle East.
But while it's previously been reported that F1 are not looking to add any more races to the schedule due to logistical difficulties, other reports in Italian media believe that this option is now being discussed, following the release of Liberty Media's first quarter financial earnings.
Liberty Media's revenue earned from F1 is up 53 per cent compared with this stage in 2025, showcasing the ever-growing popularity of the sport. Of course, the F1 rights holders' second quarter revenue is expected to take a hit, due to there being no F1 races in April.
And according to Gazzetta, there is now renewed vigour to try and squeeze the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs into the schedule.
The above publication have suggested that the Bahrain GP could fit in between the Azerbaijan and Singapore GPs in October, creating a triple header.
Or - in a move that would create an unprecedented quadruple header - the above publication have hinted that the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP could be pushed back a week to fit in both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs right at the end of the season.
However, this would mean four consecutive weeks of F1, with the Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix creating a jam-packed end to the season, presenting logistical difficulties.
GPFans have contacted F1 for comment.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's Ferrari fury, F1 star slams team strategy
How F1 race cancellations have altered the 2026 championship
As well as taking a maximum of 50 points out of the battle for the drivers' championship in 2026, the two race cancellations have also changed the way the sporting regulations for the season are implemented.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) periods that were set out by the FIA before the start of the season would be altered due to the two race cancellations.
ADUO is designed to help power unit manufacturers who have struggled to develop a reliable, fast engine during the 2026 regulation changes, giving them time to bring upgrades to their power units.
The three periods were meant to fall after races six, 12 and 18 in the schedule.
But now, as a result of race six being further in the future than planned due to the two race cancellations, the FIA have tweaked their regulations to state that the first ADUO period will now take place after race five (the Canadian Grand Prix later this month).
The second ADUO period will now be after the 11th race weekend (Hungary), while the third and final period will be after race 18 (Mexico).
READ MORE: FIA announce ANOTHER F1 rule change after engines row
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