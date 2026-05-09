Lewis Hamilton has shown frustration over Ferrari's preparation for race weekends after confirming he was ditching using their race simulator.

The seven-time world champion has now revealed his new plan heading into the next race at the Canadian Grand Prix.

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F1 star slams McLaren strategy: 'They just drain rival teams'

Although Christijan Albers is impressed by what Zak Brown has built at McLaren in recent years, with championship gold to prove it, the former driver believes the team is more focused on weakening their rivals than on developing their own talent.

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Switching teams is nothing new in Formula 1, though the recent exodus at Red Bull has been particularly noticeable, as Albers has noted.

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F1 crisis team Aston Martin handed crucial 2026 lifeline with $11m FIA rule change

Adrian Newey's Aston Martin F1 project could finally be about to get off the ground, thanks to a crucial FIA rule tweak.

Aston Martin have had a disastrous start to the 2026 season, currently sitting rock bottom of the constructors' championship.

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Aston Martin 2026 flop ‘the biggest blunder in F1 history’ claims top Fernando Alonso insider

Aston Martin is experiencing a true F1 disaster in 2026, and as a result, a nation is weeping.

This was supposed to be the year that Fernando Alonso finally got a car to once again challenge for championships after two decades in the wilderness, but Antonio Lobato has lifted the lid on scale of the errors at the team.

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Thought F1 was bad? INDYCAR drivers rage over crazy rules: 'If INDYCAR f*** up again, I'm penalised?'

An IndyCar rule change has confused all involved, including the drivers, as the American series goes through an update to a long-standing rule.

IndyCar has been using so-called 'push-to-pass' since 2009, and this year, the button on the drivers' steering wheel gives them an extra 60 horsepower boost for up to 200 seconds per road and street courses.

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