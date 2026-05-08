F1 star slams McLaren strategy: 'They just drain rival teams'
F1 star slams McLaren strategy: 'They just drain rival teams'
McLaren have a reputation of poaching talent from rivals including Red Bull
Although Christijan Albers is impressed by what Zak Brown has built at McLaren in recent years, with championship gold to prove it, the former driver believes the team is more focused on weakening their rivals than on developing their own talent.
Switching teams is nothing new in Formula 1, though the recent exodus at Red Bull has been particularly noticeable.
The Austrian outfit has long functioned as a development platform, nurturing young talent by giving internal opportunities or by providing fresh drivers with their break.
In recent years, McLaren has even snagged several key figures from Red Bull, including Rob Marshall, Will Courtenay, and Gianpiero Lambiase, who is set to wear the signature papaya-orange livery with Max Verstappen starting in 2028.
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McLaren poaches, Red Bull develops
In the Formula 1 Podcast by De Telegraaf, Albers acknowledged that McLaren’s success is well deserved.
However, he pointed out clear differences between Brown’s outfit and Red Bull Racing. “Look at Zak Brown, he’s doing a decent job. But Red Bull goes further by truly cultivating their own talent from within,” he explained.
“If you look at it purely from a business standpoint, McLaren seems to focus mainly on luring talent from other teams rather than generating it internally.”
Following the recent wave of departures at Red Bull Racing, no major replacements have been announced so far.
Colleague Erik van Haren confirmed that the team is primarily focused on promoting from within. “Mekies mentioned it too – we first look to elevate our own people. Of course, if the right external opportunity arises, we’ll consider it, but maintaining the right balance is crucial.”
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