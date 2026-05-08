Max Verstappen has once again showcased his incredible talents outside F1 with a brilliant testing display as he warms up for that 24 Hours race at the Nurburgring.

The 28-year-old may not be enjoying the new regulations in F1 in 2026, but he is loving every moment of his exploits away from the sport.

The four-time world champion has been racing regularly in NLS combat on the world-famous Nordschleife circuit at the Nurburgring. And on May 16 and 17 he will take on the brutal test that is the 24 Hours race at the German track.

Verstappen has also used his time globe trotting to get in some track time in Japan, taking to the iconic Fuji Speedway circuit driving a GT500 ca for the first time.

Driving a new car was not the only challenge facing Verstappen - the famous Japanese track was soaked in rain when he went out. But the results, as ever, were absolutely sensational for the Dutchman.

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Verstappen destroys local star, in two laps

Verstappen was up against seasoned Japanese Super GT driver Atsushi Miyake in the test, and Verstappen absolutely obliterated his time on only his second lap.

Miyake, a former Fuji winner who made his professional debut in 2020 and stepped up to Japan’s top SUPER GT category in 2024, finishing third in the GT500 standings, was the first to head out onto the slick circuit. The 27-year-old used his opening flying lap to get to grips with the slippery conditions, posting a 1:45.453 before improving to set the benchmark of 1:44.075 on his second lap.

With the rain showing no sign of stopping and rivers of water dotted all over the track, Verstappen would very quickly smash that time by some margin.

Verstappen quickly adapted to the new car on his out lap before he commenced his starting flying lap with a first sector that was just 0.374s down on Miyake's time. He gained in confidence to post better second and third sector times and finish just one tenth behind.

Having gotten a proper feel for the car and wet conditions, Verstappen launched into his second lap and went 0.920s up in the first sector, 0.511s up in the second 0.229s up in the third to finish in a superb time of 1:42.290 that comfortably beat Miyake's best of 1:44.075.

His final lap was impressive in heavy rain, with the 28-year-old showing yet again his immediate technical mastery of unfamiliar machinery. Verstappen not only mastered the GT500 car in challenging conditions but also beat the lap time set by an experienced Super GT driver, who has years of experience with both the car, and the track.

You can watch just how Verstappen did it with the video recap below:

Verstappen reacts to Fuji test

Verstappen said afterwards: "It was getting a bit tricky to push. My first lap, I was like, 'I can do a bit better than that' then I did a 42 then it really started raining and then some of those corners were quite tricky. It was getting used to the car, how you go on throttle and braking. The steering is very different and feeling the grip of the tyres.

"You can't go straight over the rivers (of water) because the corners don't let you do that. It was a really cool experience. Hopefully next time it is dry."

Miyake meanwhile admitted: "I was curious to see how different his driving would be if we shared the same car. Although it was unfortunately raining this time, I was able to actually see how good he was, so I was really excited and had a great time."

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