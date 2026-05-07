Red Bull target sensational Oscar Piastri move with Max Verstappen future uncertain
Red Bull target sensational Oscar Piastri move with Max Verstappen future uncertain
Max Verstappen's uncertain future has prompted Oscar Piastri interest
Red Bull have turned their attention to McLaren star Oscar Piastri for 2027, prompting further speculation that Max Verstappen could leave the team.
Verstappen has a contract until 2028 with Red Bull but it is understood there is a clause in the deal which allows him to leave the team earlier if he is not in the top two of the world championship by the time of the summer break.
This is an incredibly likely scenario this season as Red Bull have been off the pace, leaving the four-time world champion down in seventh on 26 points, without a podium this year, and 54 points down on the top two of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.
Piastri meanwhile has a contract until the end of 2027 but should Verstappen become available to McLaren, then past F1 lessons inform us that Piastri's seat is not as safe as his contract suggests.
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Piastri is Red Bull's Plan B
According to Motorsport Italia, Piastri is a 'Plan B' option for Red Bull should Verstappen depart for the Woking team.
Mark Webber, who is Oscar Piastri's manager was a former driver at Red Bull between 2007 and 2013, knows the team and its operations very well. The report speculates that while Webber has been absent from the paddock this year, he could be laying the groundwork for a Piastri move to Red Bull behind the scenes.
Another avenue that has opened up for Piastri is the driver recruitment policy at Red Bull following the departure of Helmut Marko at the end of the 2025.
With the exception of Sergio Perez in 2021 and Daniel Ricciardo a couple of years later, Red Bull's policy had been fixated on bringing through youthful talent, a programme that has boasted success stories like Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen.
Under Laurent Mekies as Red Bull chief that policy is set be relaxed but not totally ignored, however Piastri is an ideal candidate for Red Bull, given his speed, experience and that he is still just 25-years-old.
Whether Piastri is thought to be of interest as a swap deal with Verstappen or as a leftfield replacement for Isack Hadjar, the team are certainly keeping the Australian star under their radar.
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