F1 star reveals mis-pressed button to blame for FIA penalty

Valtteri Bottas has revealed that a mis-pressed button was to blame for the FIA penalty he received at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Cadillac driver was handed a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit-lane during the race, leaving him at the back of the classified runners at the end of a difficult weekend.

Bottas has now explained that the issue came from the pit limiter button on his steering wheel, with Cadillac still working through some of the teething problems that come with entering F1 as a new team.

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A pit limiter button is used by drivers to restrict the car to the permitted pit-lane speed before they enter the pits. Once activated, it prevents the car from exceeding the speed limit, allowing the driver to focus on braking, positioning and pit entry rather than manually holding the car at the exact legal speed.

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Bottas explains FIA penalty

Bottas was recorded at 89.5 km/h in the pit-lane, 9.5 km/h over the 80 km/h limit for the event.

Under the penalty guidelines, exceeding the pit-lane speed limit by between 6km/h and 15km/h results in a drive-through penalty, which was therefore imposed on the Cadillac driver.

Bottas finished last of the classified runners in Miami after the penalty, but insisted the mistake was linked to a known issue with the feel of certain controls in the car.

"I pressed the pit limiter button, but apparently not hard enough," Bottas said.

"We're still lacking a bit of feedback on some of the buttons, so another error we're still working on. It's been a known issue, we just haven't got the new buttons yet.

"Hopefully in the next race. But yeah, it's one of the things that happens when you start as a new team."

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Cadillac making progress despite issues

Despite the penalty, Miami was not without encouragement for Cadillac, who brought their first major in-season upgrade package to their home grand prix.

The updates centred around an improved front wing and reprofiled floor, helping the team take a step towards the midfield.

Bottas accepted that progress is being made, but also admitted Cadillac are still dealing with inconsistency as they learn how to operate at the level required in F1.

"I think we're still struggling a bit with the quality of certain parts," the Finn said.

"Not every part is the same that we put in the car, so there's a bit of a lack of consistency in there, but overall, it's getting better."

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