FIA president reveals plan to add extra F1 race this year

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed that the Turkish Grand Prix could be added to the F1 calendar this year if the sport is unable to return to the Middle East.

F1 has been left assessing its options after the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled amid ongoing conflict in the region, creating uncertainty over whether replacement races can be slotted into the 2026 schedule.

The Turkish GP has already been confirmed for a return to Formula 1 next season, but Ben Sulayem has now suggested Istanbul Park could come back earlier than planned if the circuit completes the required processes in time.

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FIA president reveals F1 calendar plan

Speaking to media, Ben Sulayem explained that F1 and the FIA are looking at different ways to deal with the calendar uncertainty.

"Around Qatar, you could delay one week, push everything," he said.

"If not, then maybe we could have Turkey this year if it finishes its homologation, and the rest of their needs.

"Logistically, what's the best scenario? We're consulting with the promoters. It's about where we want to go, and we will try to facilitate, but not without putting stress on our staff. That would be too much."

Istanbul Park has long been a popular circuit with drivers and fans, with its famous Turn 8 among the most recognisable corners in modern F1.

A return this year would therefore be welcomed by many, but Ben Sulayem’s comments make clear that it is far from a simple case of dropping Turkey into the calendar.

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Turkey GP could make early F1 return

The Turkish Grand Prix is already due to return next season on a long-term deal, but an earlier comeback would depend on homologation and the practical requirements needed to host a race.

The FIA and F1 also have to consider travel, freight, staffing and pressure on teams, particularly if the calendar is shifted around Qatar and Abu Dhabi later in the year.

Ben Sulayem also stressed that there are much bigger issues at play than simply finding another grand prix.

"There is a bigger issue than just motorsport," he said. "It is the way we live, it's the changes, it's the stress in that area.

"If we talk about the leadership there, as a government, how they handled it, not to retaliate, was very wise. It takes strength not to do this.

"Sport can wait. What is more important? Humans or motorsport? Or any sport? Humans are always the priority.

"Hopefully, it will be over soon, so that we can go back to normal and not live in the way that we are living, with this stress.

"God forbid, if it goes on to October, November, we'll just have to not go because security and safety come first."

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