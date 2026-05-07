F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton scares rival as Toto Wolff fears Kimi Antonelli problem
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton scares rival as Toto Wolff fears Kimi Antonelli problem
All the latest F1 news from around the world
Lewis Hamilton has been known to scare F1 drivers off the road over the years with his searing pace, but what about off it?
The seven-time world champion had a clumsy collision with Franco Colapinto at the Miami Grand Prix and after giving him the middle finger during the race, had a follow up afterwards too...
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Red Bull F1 chief designer 'kicked out' in shock exit
Red Bull axed their chief designer Craig Skinner despite official reports claiming he had resigned according to Dutch F1 reports.
During De Telegraaf’s F1 podcast, Erik van Haren revealed that Skinner left the team ahead of the 2026 season but not by his own choice, but after Red Bull showed him the door.
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Wolff fears 'Italian public' problem with new F1 superstar Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has warned Kimi Antonelli to keep himself grounded after his recent run in the sport.
19-year-old Antonelli claimed his third successive grand prix victory last weekend at the Miami Grand Prix, and now leads the drivers' championship by 20 points over his much more experienced team-mate George Russell.
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Fernando Alonso just dropped the coldest truth bomb on Aston Martin F1 project
Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso has suggested his team's struggles are not going to get easier within the next few races.
The Silverstone-based outfit have had a disastrous start to the 2026 regulations overhaul, and currently sit bottom of the constructors' championship without a single point.
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F1 secure NEW '£1BILLION UK TV deal'
One of the highest-paid television deals in Formula 1 history has just been struck.
Sky Sports has been the TV home of F1 in the UK since 2012, when the broadcaster acquired the rights to the pinnacle of motorsport.
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Max Verstappen claims he's in the F1 jungle after Miami GP
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is not used to sticking around in the midfield for long, and he certainly didn't take well to it at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix.
The 28-year-old stormed to P2 in qualifying on Saturday after proving that Red Bull had made good use of the enforced spring break after the Japanese GP in March.
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