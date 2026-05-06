Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is not used to sticking around in the midfield for long, and he certainly didn't take well to it at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old stormed to P2 in qualifying on Saturday after proving that Red Bull had made good use of the enforced spring break after the Japanese GP in March.

When Verstappen took to the track for a competitive session in Miami on Friday for the first time in five weeks, he debuted a Ferrari-style Macarena wing on his RB22.

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It instantly caught the attention of the Sky Sports commentary team, with pundit and 2009 champion Jenson Button noting: "That is the biggest hole I’ve seen in rear wing ever...It’s fast as well."

The 'Maxarena' as it has now been dubbed was part of a host of upgrades Red Bull brought to Miami, where Verstappen looked at one point to have a slim chance of winning the main event.

But the positivity didn't last long at Red Bull after their star driver spun out on the opening lap of Sunday's grand prix, albeit making a miraculous recovery that allowed him to continue competing until the chequered flag.

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Verstappen denies wrongdoing after Miami GP tussle

Following Verstappen's opening lap spin, the Dutchman had to fight his way back through the midfield to make up the places he had lost as a result of his error.

Verstappen adopted his once famous aggressive driving style to carve through the pack, much to the disapproval of Williams star and Verstappen's former junior team-mate, Carlos Sainz.

After the Red Bull driver had finished tussling with Sainz and fellow Williams star Alex Albon, the Spaniard took to team radio to complain about Verstappen's moves.

“He pushed me off,” Sainz exclaimed, adding: “He thinks he can do whatever he wants just because he’s racing the midfield.”

Verstappen went on to cross the line in fifth, and even after a five-second penalty for crossing the white line on the pit exit, held onto that position.

As quoted by De Telegraaf after the Miami GP, Verstappen reflected on Sainz's outburst, denying any wrongdoing despite his rival's complaints.

"Was I too aggressive? With Carlos? I’ve no idea. It’s a bit of a jungle in the midfield," Verstappen declared.

Once Sainz was away from the heat of the moment however, he took a more understanding stance on the situation, saying: "At that moment, it felt as though we were going to crash, and as a result I lost several places.

“Max probably wanted to get back up the field as quickly as possible after his spin on the first lap, and there was some frustration there. No disrespect to Max, but what he did at Turn 17 was almost a launch. Although that does happen more often in racing.”

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