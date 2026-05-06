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An edit of two pictures of Lewis Hamilton looking serious

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton announces instant Ferrari change as champion sets out retirement terms

An edit of two pictures of Lewis Hamilton looking serious — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton announces instant Ferrari change as champion sets out retirement terms

All the latest F1 stories as the Miami Grand Prix fallout continues

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has announced he will be making an immediate change after revealing his dissatisfaction with an element of Ferrari's race weekend approach.

Hamilton had a disappointing weekend in Miami, and he is now seeking out alternatives to his grand prix preparation with the Scuderia ahead of the race in Canada later this month.

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Fernando Alonso sets out Aston Martin retirement conditions

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is just waiting to retire, but he has now set out clear terms, joking that the pressure is on Aston Martin to deliver them.

Alonso has set himself some pretty lofty goals when discussing his looming F1 retirement, but his recent comments suggest he might be around for many seasons to come.

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McLaren F1 boss on 'gap opening up' for Max Verstappen move

McLaren have already poached plenty of significant staff from Red Bull to join the papaya F1 effort, but could Max Verstappen be next?

Well, CEO Zak Brown just opened up on the possibility of the four-time champion joining his team in the future.

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Lando Norris confused by Max Verstappen self-destruction

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was left baffled by his old rival Max Verstappen's tactics at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Norris and Verstappen have been in a fight for the title in each of the last two seasons, with 2025 seeing Norris get the better of the four-time champion by two points, but what did the reigning champion make of the Red Bull star's form in Miami?

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Max Verstappen claims F1 rule changes haven't gone far enough

Four-time champion Max Verstappen has opened up about his future in F1 and shared his thoughts on the recent rule changes introduced by the FIA.

After the Japanese GP in March, the 2026 campaign endured an enforced five-week break, providing F1 and the FIA with the perfect opportunity to make tweaks to the regulations, but the ever-critical Verstappen doesn't think they've done enough.

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