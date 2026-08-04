Lando Norris McLaren F1 merch drops to £18 but deal ends tomorrow
Lando Norris McLaren F1 merch drops to £18 but deal ends tomorrow
The F1 Store mid-season sale has entered into its final hours!Make us your Google favorite
The F1 summer break has arrived and it presents fans with the perfect chance to freshen up their team kit wardrobe for a fraction of the price.
Whether you're a fan of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, or just want to hear about all things McLaren, the F1 Store have reduced some of the hottest pieces of papaya team merchandise in their mid-season sale.
The F1 Store are offering up to 50 per cent off official F1 clothing, including price drops on replica team kit, casual clothing and more, with deals on McLaren merch as well as reductions on products from the other 10 teams on the 2026 grid.
Click here to shop the full range of discounts in the F1 Store's mid-season sale or read on to find out how to get the best discounts on McLaren and Norris kit before the deal ends on Wednesday, August 5.
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How to find best deals on McLaren kit in F1 Store mid-season sale
- Head to the F1 Store homepage here.
- Select 'McLaren' from the F1 team dropdown to browse the Woking-based squad's discounted merch.
- Scroll through the options to find everything from Norris' exclusive Silverstone tee for just £20 to the Brit's 2025 drivers' champion cap for £36.
- If you're looking for the Norris tees reduced to just £18 and shown above, click here for the McLaren Lando Norris T-Shirt in black and click here to buy the McLaren Norris Unisex Driver T-Shirt featuring the champion's profile photo.
- Add desired products to bag and shop and checkout as usual!
- If discount is not automatically applied, enter code: MIDSALE at checkout.
Seen something else you like that isn't included in the mid-season sale? Use code: GPFANS17 at checkout to get discounts on brand new products on the F1 Store.
You can also enjoy free shipping on orders over £39 when shopping on the site that manages the F1 Store, Fanatics. Just use code: FREE at checkout to activate.
Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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