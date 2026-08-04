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A happy looking Lando Norris is shown with a McLaren car in the background

Lando Norris McLaren F1 merch drops to £18 but deal ends tomorrow

A happy looking Lando Norris is shown with a McLaren car in the background — Photo: © IMAGO

Lando Norris McLaren F1 merch drops to £18 but deal ends tomorrow

The F1 Store mid-season sale has entered into its final hours!

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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The F1 summer break has arrived and it presents fans with the perfect chance to freshen up their team kit wardrobe for a fraction of the price.

Whether you're a fan of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, or just want to hear about all things McLaren, the F1 Store have reduced some of the hottest pieces of papaya team merchandise in their mid-season sale.

The F1 Store are offering up to 50 per cent off official F1 clothing, including price drops on replica team kit, casual clothing and more, with deals on McLaren merch as well as reductions on products from the other 10 teams on the 2026 grid.

Click here to shop the full range of discounts in the F1 Store's mid-season sale or read on to find out how to get the best discounts on McLaren and Norris kit before the deal ends on Wednesday, August 5.

McLaren Lando Norris T-Shirt, reduced in F1 Store sale. Image Credit: The F1 Store x McLaren
McLaren Lando Norris T-Shirt, reduced in F1 Store sale. Image Credit: The F1 Store x McLaren
Norris driver profile tee now £18. Image Credit: The F1 Store x McLaren
Norris driver profile tee now £18. Image Credit: The F1 Store x McLaren

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to Aston Martin, Mercedes cost cap fears and Sky F1's uncertain future

How to find best deals on McLaren kit in F1 Store mid-season sale

Seen something else you like that isn't included in the mid-season sale? Use code: GPFANS17 at checkout to get discounts on brand new products on the F1 Store.

You can also enjoy free shipping on orders over £39 when shopping on the site that manages the F1 Store, Fanatics. Just use code: FREE at checkout to activate.

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: You can FINALLY buy Ferrari F1 merch with Lewis Hamilton's name on it

F1 Silly Season 2026: Verstappen, Mercedes and every driver move

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