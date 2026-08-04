close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Donald Trump shouts in the McLaren garage at the 2024 Miami GP

Donald Trump sparked bid for New Jersey F1 race

Donald Trump shouts in the McLaren garage at the 2024 Miami GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Donald Trump sparked bid for New Jersey F1 race

By Brian Van Hinthum.
Google Make us your Google favorite

Alpine F1 chief Flavio Briatore has revealed that he once teamed up with Donald Trump to try and bring a Formula 1 race to New Jersey.

After Formula 1’s final race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2007, there was a strong desire to reintroduce the sport to the US market.

Briatore joined forces with then-business mogul Trump to explore potential new venues. While initial plans centred on New York, Trump quickly shifted the focus to New Jersey.

The proposed Port Imperial circuit was slated to debut in 2013, but the idea was eventually shelved.

READ MORE: FIA steward admits Verstappen makes it hard to be punished

Trump didn’t believe in New York F1 race

In an interview with The Race, the Italian reflected on his working relationship with the current US President.

“Sure, Donald didn’t know much about Formula 1 at the start, but he’s an incredible promoter,” Briatore noted.

“Back then, he was busy promoting boxing and everything happening in Vegas.”

He went on to explain that he later introduced Trump to former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone. “I remember being in Donald’s office when we set up a video call with Bernie to scout the perfect New York venue,” he recalled.

“It was then that Donald made it clear: New York was too challenging, but New Jersey had unlimited potential. Bernie soon began negotiating with a few local contacts in Jersey.”

Alpine F1 chief, Flavio Briatore
Alpine F1 chief, Flavio Briatore

Lack of popularity

Eventually, all talks came to nothing.

Briatore attributed the failure to the sport’s status in America at that time. “We never succeeded because Formula 1 wasn’t seen as something unique,” he explained.

“In the US, you have NASCAR and IndyCar — they were on a completely different level, and Formula 1 simply wasn’t valued.”

Today, that perception has completely changed with packed races in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. Briatore praised the new approach, noting, “The commercial side has evolved remarkably. Liberty Media is much more open, unlike Bernie’s previously restrictive business tactics.”

READ MORE: Valentino Rossi admits he 'would come to blows' in title fight with Verstappen

READ MORE: Honda chief bullish on Aston Martin project: 'It's getting better and better'

Related

F1

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Bernie Collins reveals big Mercedes flaw and what will decide F1 title race

Bernie Collins reveals big Mercedes flaw and what will decide F1 title race

  • 5 minutes ago
Lando Norris McLaren F1 merch drops to £18 but deal ends tomorrow

Lando Norris McLaren F1 merch drops to £18 but deal ends tomorrow

  • 35 minutes ago
F1 insider claims Adrian Newey decision set Aston Martin back months

F1 insider claims Adrian Newey decision set Aston Martin back months

  • 1 hour ago
F1 champion hits back at Lewis Hamilton age attacks

F1 champion hits back at Lewis Hamilton age attacks

  • Today 10:55
Toto Wolff keeps his cool after Mercedes F1 upset: 'AI could have told you that'

Toto Wolff keeps his cool after Mercedes F1 upset: 'AI could have told you that'

  • Today 09:44
Fernando Alonso 'ripped door off its hinges' and 'broke crash helmet' in F1 rage over slow pace

Fernando Alonso 'ripped door off its hinges' and 'broke crash helmet' in F1 rage over slow pace

  • Today 08:58

Just in

16:12
Bernie Collins reveals big Mercedes flaw and what will decide F1 title race
15:42
Lando Norris McLaren F1 merch drops to £18 but deal ends tomorrow
14:27
F1 insider claims Adrian Newey decision set Aston Martin back months
10:55
F1 champion hits back at Lewis Hamilton age attacks
09:44
Toto Wolff keeps his cool after Mercedes F1 upset: 'AI could have told you that'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lando Norris McLaren F1 merch drops to £18 but deal ends tomorrow McLaren

Lando Norris McLaren F1 merch drops to £18 but deal ends tomorrow

35 minutes ago
F1 champion hits back at Lewis Hamilton age attacks Lewis Hamilton

F1 champion hits back at Lewis Hamilton age attacks

Today 10:55
Fernando Alonso 'ripped door off its hinges' and 'broke crash helmet' in F1 rage over slow pace F1 Stories

Fernando Alonso 'ripped door off its hinges' and 'broke crash helmet' in F1 rage over slow pace

Today 08:58
FIA hits out at F1 manufacturers over 2026 rules after bombshell Lewis Hamilton comment FIA News

FIA hits out at F1 manufacturers over 2026 rules after bombshell Lewis Hamilton comment

Today 08:15
Ontdek het op Google Play
x