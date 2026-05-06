Lewis Hamilton merely 'surviving' at Ferrari as F1 legend hit by chronic issue
Lewis Hamilton merely 'surviving' at Ferrari as F1 legend hit by chronic issue
Hamilton only picked up 10 points to add to the Scuderia's tally in Miami
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton came away from last weekend's Miami Grand Prix with a disappointing result, with Italian media claiming he was merely surviving at the wheel of his SF-26, not racing.
The seven-time champion adopted a measured yet optimistic attitude on Friday in Miami ahead of the second sprint weekend of the season, and after a five-week enforced break, was raring to go.
READ MORE: Adrian Newey builds rocket ship faster than any F1 car - but Aston Martin cannot use it
Both of last month's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled as a result of the war between Iran, the US, and Israel, with no alternative races selected as replacements.
Instead, many teams including Ferrari used the unplanned time off to fine-tune their 2026 setups, with Hamilton making use of the Scuderia's private testing track in Fiorano and their state-of-the-art simulators, which now appear to have led him astray.
But they weren't the only constructor who put in the work during the spring break, with reigning champions McLaren and rivals Red Bull showing off significant improvements in Miami.
After a P7 finish in the Miami sprint and a final P6 grand prix result last Sunday (he was bumped up a place after Charles Leclerc was handed a 20-second penalty) Hamilton only added 10 points to his tally and is now tied with Lando Norris in the standings.
Following an underwhelming weekend for both he and Leclerc, the cracks are starting to show for the Italian squad once again.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton announces instant Ferrari change as champion sets out retirement terms
Ferrari taking backwards steps, Italian media not impressed
After Sunday's main event had concluded, Hamilton told media he felt as if he was in 'no-man’s land' having been way off the pace in both the 100km event and 57-lap race.
Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote of Hamilton's Miami weekend: "It was a weekend of survival rather than racing. The causes overlapped in an almost cruel way," before going on to claim the a major issue with Ferrari's power unit was holding the 41-year-old back.
"The Ferrari power unit showed a chronic lack of power, exacerbated by the high temperatures that forced Hamilton to manage his pace.
"Added to this was an early-race collision with Franco Colapinto that damaged the underbody of the SF-26, resulting in an estimated loss of between 10 and 15 downforce points: enough to make the car unpredictable in high-speed corners.
"What weighs most heavily, however, is perhaps the lack of correlation between the simulations and the actual feel on the track. Despite intensive work on the simulator in the preceding weeks, the seven-time world champion failed to set the pace. He is expected to be in constant battle with Leclerc throughout qualifying and the race. Yesterday, he only stayed ahead of him because of the Monegasque driver’s penalty."
And it wasn't just the above publication who were less than impressed by the Scuderia's decline. Corriere della Sera reported similar after the results in Miami seemed to indicate a step in the wrong direction, writing: "The impression remains that he’s taking a step backward (or rather, on the Scuderia) compared to the promising signs from the first few races.
"Yellow card: the much-hyped evolution of the SF-26 has, for now, produced only the worst result of the season in the main race (and please don’t cling to Leclerc’s podium finish in the sprint). Are we back to bold claims that are then contradicted by the facts? They wanted to dance the Macarena with the new rotating wing (named after the dance that became famous in Spain in the ’90s), but all we saw was the “qua qua” dance."
READ MORE: Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton announces instant Ferrari change as champion sets out retirement terms
- Today 07:27
Lewis Hamilton plays the 'shrimp', Aston Martin in 'a deep coma': Italian media react to the Miami Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:56
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Max Verstappen claims he's in the F1 jungle after Miami GP
George Russell Mercedes contract clause is ‘messing with his mind’
Lewis Hamilton merely 'surviving' at Ferrari as F1 legend hit by chronic issue
Lewis Hamilton plays the 'shrimp', Aston Martin in 'a deep coma': Italian media react to the Miami Grand Prix
Latest News
Fernando Alonso just dropped the coldest truth bomb on Aston Martin F1 project
- Just now
Max Verstappen claims he's in the F1 jungle after Miami GP
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen F1 penalty points bombshell as FIA told to 'park him' with race ban
- 2 hours ago
George Russell Mercedes contract clause is ‘messing with his mind’
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton merely 'surviving' at Ferrari as F1 legend hit by chronic issue
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton announces instant Ferrari change as champion sets out retirement terms
- Today 07:27
Most read
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
- 21 april
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- Yesterday 22:30
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
- 21 april