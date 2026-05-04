F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton under pressure as McLaren set sights on Ferrari pursuit
F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton under pressure as McLaren set sights on Ferrari pursuit
The Scuderia lost out in Miami
After a five-week break, the F1 2026 championship resumed with a sprint weekend at the Miami Grand Prix, presenting McLaren with a chance to make up for lost time.
Last month's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, giving Mercedes' rivals the opportunity to catch up to the championship leaders.
When racing resumed in Miami last weekend, the Silver Arrows were in for a shock, with McLaren looking like the stronger outfit on Friday.
But Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli pulled it back to recover from a disappointing practice, qualifying on the front row for both the sprint and the main race.
The Italian teenager went on to win the Miami Grand Prix, making history as the only driver to ever convert his first three career poles into wins.
So whilst the 19-year-old has held onto his spot at the top of the drivers' standings and extended his lead over team-mate George Russell to 20 points, McLaren have well and truly brought the fight to Ferrari.
The Scuderia suffered a devastating end to the weekend with Charles Leclerc, who was well placed to take a podium spot on Sunday until he was overtaken by Lando Norris before spinning out on the final lap, dropping down to P6 by the time he crossed the line.
But the drama didn't stop there. Leclerc was slapped with a 20-second time penalty after the race, demoting him even further down to eighth, securing even less points for Ferrari.
The sprint weekend offered a maximum of 58 points, and McLaren maximised on that by scoring 48 points between Norris and Oscar Piastri across the weekend.
Leclerc's team-mate and F1 legend Lewis Hamilton could only finish P7 in Miami's main event, meaning he has now dropped from P4 in the drivers' standings to P5, although he is equal on 51 points with Norris.
This not only puts the seven-time champion under pressure in the drivers' championship, but also in the constructors' standings, where Ferrari have gone from having a 44 point lead over McLaren after the Japanese GP to a mere 16 point lead after a disappointing end to events in Miami.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2026 Miami Grand Prix
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Pts.
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|100
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|80
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|59
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|51
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|51
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|43
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|26
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|17
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|16
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|10
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|7
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|4
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|4
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2026 Miami Grand Prix
|Pos.
|Team
|Pts.
|1
|Mercedes
|180
|2
|Ferrari
|110
|3
|McLaren
|94
|4
|Red Bull Racing
|30
|5
|Alpine
|23
|6
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|7
|Racing Bulls
|14
|8
|Williams
|5
|9
|Audi
|2
|10
|Cadillac
|0
|11
|Aston Martin
|0
READ MORE: Hamilton admits being in Ferrari 'no-man's land'
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