F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli suffers issue as Mercedes face setback at Miami GP
F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli suffers issue as Mercedes face setback at Miami GP
All the times from Miami Grand Prix practice
F1 teams had an extra 30 minutes in practice for the Miami Grand Prix, with an unusual 90-minute session kicking off track action on Friday.
With an extended gap between races after the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, and only one practice session due to the weekend hosting a sprint race, teams were given a little extra time to dial in their various updates (well, not so much for the update-free Aston Martins).
The session itself was relatively uneventful, but a couple of cracks started to appear in Mercedes' silver armour late on when a power unit issue ended Kimi Antonelli's time on track early, before he could get a qualifying simulation run on soft tyres.
His team-mate George Russell wasn't exactly the dominant force that might've been expected either, setting just the sixth fastest time of the session, more than three quarters of a second down on the leading time of Charles Leclerc.
The other note emerging from the hour and a half of running was the reveal of Red Bull's new 'Macarena' rear wing, which flips somewhat more dramatically than Ferrari's equivalent.
READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race
Miami Grand Prix FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29.310
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.297s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.448s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.467s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.769s
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.790s
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.898s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.277s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.563s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.620s
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.705s
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.714s
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.781s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.801s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+2.285s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+2.325s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+2.338s
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.737s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+3.283s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.452s
|21
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+3.552s
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.649s
Is there F1 today?
Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, May 1, at 16:30 (local time) and 21:30 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.
READ MORE: Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom
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