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Antonelli at Suzuka

F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli suffers issue as Mercedes face setback at Miami GP

Antonelli at Suzuka — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli suffers issue as Mercedes face setback at Miami GP

All the times from Miami Grand Prix practice

F1 teams had an extra 30 minutes in practice for the Miami Grand Prix, with an unusual 90-minute session kicking off track action on Friday.

With an extended gap between races after the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, and only one practice session due to the weekend hosting a sprint race, teams were given a little extra time to dial in their various updates (well, not so much for the update-free Aston Martins).

The session itself was relatively uneventful, but a couple of cracks started to appear in Mercedes' silver armour late on when a power unit issue ended Kimi Antonelli's time on track early, before he could get a qualifying simulation run on soft tyres.

His team-mate George Russell wasn't exactly the dominant force that might've been expected either, setting just the sixth fastest time of the session, more than three quarters of a second down on the leading time of Charles Leclerc.

The other note emerging from the hour and a half of running was the reveal of Red Bull's new 'Macarena' rear wing, which flips somewhat more dramatically than Ferrari's equivalent.

READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

Miami Grand Prix FP1 times

Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:29.310
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.297s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.448s
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.467s
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.769s
6George RussellMercedes+0.790s
7Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.898s
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.277s
9Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.563s
10Carlos SainzWilliams+1.620s
11Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.705s
12Alex AlbonWilliams+1.714s
13Oliver BearmanHaas+1.781s
14Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.801s
15Nico HulkenbergAudi+2.285s
16Esteban OconHaas+2.325s
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+2.338s
18Sergio PerezCadillac+2.737s
19Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+3.283s
20Valtteri BottasCadillac+3.452s
21Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+3.552s
22Lance StrollAston Martin+3.649s

Is there F1 today?

Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, May 1, at 16:30 (local time) and 21:30 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom

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F1 Mercedes Charles Leclerc Kimi Antonelli Miami Grand Prix

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