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George Russell looking happy edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

George Russell looking happy edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 returns with the second sprint qualifying of the 2026 campaign

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

The second sprint qualifying session of the F1 2026 championship gets underway today (Friday, May 1) at the Miami International Autodrome around the Hard Rock Stadium, so here is all you need to know about how to watch the session live on air at the Miami Grand Prix.

Though much has changed in F1 for 2026, the sport has held onto a six sprint race calendar for the new regulations cycle, with Miami just one of two tracks to hold on to sprint hosting duties as three new circuits have joined the 100km race schedule this year.

Want to know more about the sprint race weekend format for 2026? See our full explainer here.

Four-time champion Max Verstappen holds the record for the most F1 sprint race poles, having picked up 10 since the format was first introduced in 2021, but the Dutchman will have his work cut out for him to line up on the front row for the Miami sprint this weekend.

The 28-year-old has been highly critical of F1's new power unit regulations, which had been completely overhauled for 2026 and then tweaked even further prior to this year's race weekend in Miami.

Miami will mark the fourth round of the 2026 season after the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled due to the Iran war, and after the opening three rounds, Red Bull are sat P6 in the constructors' standings whilst Verstappen is way down in P9 in the drivers' championship.

After trialling new parts during a Silverstone filming day during the five-week enforced spring break, Red Bull are expected to arrive in Miami with upgrades, but will they help Verstappen to get back on his feet?

Tune in to the Miami GP sprint qualifying session of the year to find out!

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now. READ MORE: Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal

F1 Sprint Qualifying Times - 2026 Miami Grand Prix

Sprint Qualifying for the F1 2026 Miami GP takes place today (Friday, May 1) at 16:30 local time (ET), which is 21:30 BST.

Find the sprint qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Qualifying - Friday, May 1, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (ET)16:30 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)21:30 Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)22:30 Friday
United States (CT)15:30 Friday
United States (PT)13:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)17:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)04:30 Saturday
Australia (ACT)06:00 Saturday
Australia (AET)06:30 Saturday
Mexico (CST)14:30 Friday
Japan (JST)05:30 Saturday
China (CST)04:30 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)22:30 Friday
Egypt (EEST)23:30 Friday
India (IST)02:00 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)04:30 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)23:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)00:30 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)23:30 Friday

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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