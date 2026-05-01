F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 returns with the second sprint qualifying of the 2026 campaign
The second sprint qualifying session of the F1 2026 championship gets underway today (Friday, May 1) at the Miami International Autodrome around the Hard Rock Stadium, so here is all you need to know about how to watch the session live on air at the Miami Grand Prix.
Though much has changed in F1 for 2026, the sport has held onto a six sprint race calendar for the new regulations cycle, with Miami just one of two tracks to hold on to sprint hosting duties as three new circuits have joined the 100km race schedule this year.
Want to know more about the sprint race weekend format for 2026? See our full explainer here.
Four-time champion Max Verstappen holds the record for the most F1 sprint race poles, having picked up 10 since the format was first introduced in 2021, but the Dutchman will have his work cut out for him to line up on the front row for the Miami sprint this weekend.
The 28-year-old has been highly critical of F1's new power unit regulations, which had been completely overhauled for 2026 and then tweaked even further prior to this year's race weekend in Miami.
Miami will mark the fourth round of the 2026 season after the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled due to the Iran war, and after the opening three rounds, Red Bull are sat P6 in the constructors' standings whilst Verstappen is way down in P9 in the drivers' championship.
After trialling new parts during a Silverstone filming day during the five-week enforced spring break, Red Bull are expected to arrive in Miami with upgrades, but will they help Verstappen to get back on his feet?
Tune in to the Miami GP sprint qualifying session of the year to find out!
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F1 Sprint Qualifying Times - 2026 Miami Grand Prix
Sprint Qualifying for the F1 2026 Miami GP takes place today (Friday, May 1) at 16:30 local time (ET), which is 21:30 BST.
Find the sprint qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:
Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Sprint Qualifying - Friday, May 1, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (ET)
|16:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|21:30 Friday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|22:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|15:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|13:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|17:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|04:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|06:00 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|06:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|14:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|05:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|04:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|22:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|23:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|02:00 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|04:30 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|23:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|00:30 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|23:30 Friday
How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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F1 HEADLINES: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms
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