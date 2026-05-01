Martin Brundle addresses Miami GP plans after Sky Sports F1 absence

Sky Sports' beloved F1 pundit Martin Brundle has confirmed his attendance at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, following an absence-laden start to the 2026 campaign.

Brundle is the highlight of a grand prix Sunday for many of Sky's UK viewers, with his honest insight and unmatched expertise as a former F1 driver offering fans a unique perspective on race weekends.

But it is his now infamous grid walks that have become the focal point of an F1 weekend for many, although fans have been starved of Brundle's unique broadcasting segment for much of the 2026 campaign.

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Across the opening three race weekends of the F1 2026 championship, Brundle has only been on screen with Sky Sports for one race weekend, with the Brit missing from the broadcast ever since the Australian GP on March 8.

Though his Sky co-workers are equally talented, they have not quite been able to deliver the same on-screen results when tasked with carrying out the celebrity interviews prior to a grand prix on the weekends that Brundle has been absent, but never fear, Brundle will be back in Miami.

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Martin Brundle's Sky Sports F1 2026 schedule

For 2026, the 66-year-old is only contracted to work 16 out of the 24 (now 22) race weekends on this year's F1 calendar with the British broadcaster.

This is as a result of Sky's rotating approach to their broadcasting lineup, which also includes former F1 stars Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve and Jenson Button, as well as Sky's very own presenting talents in the form of Natalie Pinkham, Bernie Collins and more.

Brundle only worked 16 race weekends out of a possible 24 during the 2025 campaign, so his current schedule is simply adhering to the same format.

Following the Japanese GP last time out in March where Brundle was nowhere to be seen on screen however, the Brit confirmed on The F1 Show that he would be returning for the second sprint weekend of the year; the Miami GP.

"I'm definitely in Miami," Brundle confirmed on the Sky Sports podcast, before predicting that the first US race of the new regulations cycle could be pivotal with tweaks to the controversial changes on the way.

"I mean, that is going to be, I think, almost like the start of a new Formula 1 season," Brundle continued.

"Going to be one of the biggest relaunches in the history of Formula 1, I think... looking forward to it."

When is the F1 Miami GP?

The fourth round of the 2026 championship will return this weekend in Miami, and will also mark the second sprint race of the year.

As a result, just a single, yet extended, 90-minute practice session will take place on Friday, May 1, before sprint qualifying at 4:30pm local time (ET).

Saturday, May 2 will then see the sprint race kick off at midday ET before qualifying for the main grand prix takes place at 4pm local time.

Sunday, May 3, will then likely see Brundle's grid walk return before lights out for the Miami GP at 4pm ET.

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