George Russell and Kimi Antonelli title fight could explode in Miami
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli title fight could explode in Miami
Mercedes have a problem every F1 team would love
Mercedes arrive at the Miami Grand Prix with the kind of problem every F1 team dreams of having.
They have the fastest car, a healthy lead in the constructors’ championship and both drivers sitting first and second in the standings.
The alarming part? Nobody thought Kimi Antonelli would be the one leading it.
George Russell began the season as the obvious title favourite, but just three races into 2026, the teenager on the other side of the garage has already changed the conversation.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms
Mercedes title fight resumes at Miami GP
Antonelli heads into Miami leading the drivers’ championship on 72 points, with Russell second on 63. The Italian has won the last two races, while Russell claimed victory in the season opener in Australia.
That is a brilliant position for Mercedes, who also lead the constructors’ championship by 45 points after the opening three rounds.
But internally, the balance of pressure is seemingly starting to shift. Russell is not in trouble by any sensible measure, but he will know better than anyone that Antonelli’s early momentum cannot be allowed to build unchecked.
The five-week break in the calendar has only given that storyline more time to breathe.
Why Miami could raise the pressure
Miami is not just a normal race weekend, either, with the sprint format creating extra opportunities for points and extra chances for things to get messy.
With only one practice session before sprint qualifying, both drivers will need to be on it immediately. A poor Friday can compromise Saturday’s sprint, while a mistake in qualifying later that day puts their backs against the wall for the main feature race.
That creates exactly the kind of environment where small differences between team-mates start to matter.
If Antonelli beats Russell again, the early-season surprise begins to look like something much more serious. If Russell responds, Mercedes get the senior driver reset they may have expected after his dominant start in Australia.
Wolff warning already tells its own story
Toto Wolff has already made it clear that he will not allow either driver to behave as though the title fight is all about them.
"The oddity in Formula 1 is that the two team-mates are also the biggest competitors," Wolff said.
"But 'best handle' means also letting them race and acknowledging the fact that they race. There are certain values that we stand for in the team. The team is always bigger than the drivers.
"And the moment a driver feels like this is all about him, that's not the mindset that we would ever allow or accept in the team. And we've done that in the past. I would rather have only one car driving if that wasn't clear."
Mercedes know better than most how quickly a team-mate championship battle can turn toxic. The Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg years delivered titles, drama and tension in equal measure. Wolff will be desperate to avoid a repeat.
When is the Miami Grand Prix?
The Miami Grand Prix weekend follows the sprint format, with plenty of action across three days.
Friday
FP1: 17:00 UK / 12:00 ET / 11:00 CT / 09:00 PT
Sprint Qualifying: 21:30 UK / 16:30 ET / 15:30 CT / 13:30 PT
Saturday
Sprint race: 17:00 UK / 12:00 ET / 11:00 CT / 09:00 PT
Qualifying: 21:00 UK / 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT
Sunday
Race: 21:00 UK / 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT
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