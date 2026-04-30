Apple launch two new F1 shows ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Apple have launched two new F1 shows ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix as their coverage of the sport continues to ramp up.

Formula 1 returns to the United States this weekend, with the Miami Grand Prix streaming live on Apple TV for fans in America as part of the platform’s new coverage package.

Alongside live coverage of every session, Apple have now confirmed new original F1 programming designed to give fans greater insight before and after race weekends.

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A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

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Apple launch new F1 shows

The first of the two new shows is Circuits in Focus, a track preview series featuring 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg and content creator, record-breaking car builder and driver Emelia Hartford.

The show will debut on Apple TV on April 30, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix weekend, with Rosberg and Hartford giving fans a closer look at each circuit before the action begins.

Using F1 25, the sport's official video game, the pair will break down key parts of each track, including braking zones, overtaking opportunities and the strategy decisions that could shape the weekend.

Apple say the series will bring fans “onto the track and into the driver’s seat”, offering a closer look at the challenges drivers and teams will face before lights out.

Rosberg joins Apple F1 coverage

Rosberg’s involvement gives Apple an experienced F1 voice as it builds out its original programming around race weekends.

Speaking to Sportico, Rosberg said the partnership with Apple felt like a natural fit given his approach as a pundit.

“I think [Apple] appreciates me as a very authentic pundit,” he said. “So it was a natural evolution for them to ask if I’m up for producing original content with them.”

Rosberg also backed his own ability to give fans a level of insight few others can provide.

“There’s no one there that has a deeper insight than I do,” he said.

Apple add post-race F1 show

Apple’s second new F1 show is The POV, a social series that will react to major moments from each race weekend after the action has finished.

The series will feature former Red Bull Racing senior technician Calum Nicholas alongside content creator and engineer Christina Roki, with the pair set to analyse decisive overtakes, strategy calls and unexpected turning points.

The idea is to combine technical expertise with a fan-first perspective, giving viewers another way to follow the biggest stories after each grand prix.

It comes as Apple continues to expand its F1 offering around the Miami Grand Prix, including live coverage, additional feeds, Apple News integration, Apple Maps features and race weekend experiences for fans in the United States.

Together, the two new shows mark another step in Apple’s push to make its F1 coverage more than just live sessions.

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