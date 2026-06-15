Lewis Hamilton has Italian media snapping with 'colossal revenge' after Barcelona win

The Italian F1 media have hailed Lewis Hamilton after his landmark first victory with the team at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

It's been a long road to success with Ferrari for Hamilton. Last year was arguably the most difficult of his entire career, the first season he failed to claim a podium in Formula 1.

More concerning, however, was the doubt over his own performances as Hamilton decreed he was no longer fast on multiple occasions. Elsewhere, the media and F1 pundits toyed with the idea that Hamilton was finished on a weekly basis, even dubious his career could continue into 2026.

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But four podiums - including his recent race win - have silenced this narrative for good, especially because Hamilton sits 41 points behind Kimi Antonelli and second in the drivers' standings.

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix

Italian media react to Hamilton's Barcelona win

From five consecutive victories for home hero Antonelli, to Ferrari's first win since Mexico 2024, Italy have a lot to celebrate of late in F1.

This was reflected in the Italian media's review of the Barcelona Grand Prix, with La Repubblica awarding Hamilton a perfect score of 10 and stating he had enacted his revenge against the doubters.

They wrote: "Perhaps the greatest achievement is being able to feel like a child at his first win in red after 31 races, even though he's already won seven world titles and 105 grand prix in his career.

"This laurel feels like a colossal revenge against those who thought he was finished. Standing on the top step of the podium at 41 years and seven months is something that will go down in history. And given the brilliance of his performance, and that of the all-new Ferrari, the impression is that the best is yet to come.

"With 15 races to go, he's only 41 points behind the championship leader, Italy's Antonelli. In the meantime, it's only right to enjoy his 'Forza Ferrari' chant on the radio. And the compliments he lavishes on everyone at Maranello. Incidentally, a certain Michael Schumacher also scored his first victory in a red suit in Barcelona in 1996. For those who believe in such signs..."

Corriere della Sera also gave Hamilton an astronomical score of 106 (a nod to his tally of victories) after Barcelona.

They congratulated Hamilton by comparing him to Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher, and wrote: "Barcelona, ​​like 30 years ago for Michael Schumacher, is the site of his 'maiden victory' with Ferrari.

"A score equal to his career wins, the last one dating back to the 2024 Belgian GP and coming after the disqualification of George Russell, his then-teammate at Mercedes; the previous victory, however, entirely his own doing, came two races earlier, at Silverstone.

"Perhaps the philosopher Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz's concept 'natura non facit saltus' also applies to a 41-year-old who simply had to integrate into his new team. And this despite his own mistakes and those of the team. Ulysses, in short, seems to have returned to Ithaca; the suitors should be careful. Meanwhile, Sir Lewis exults out loud : 'I've always imagined what it would be like to win with Ferrari: now I'm understanding. I hope it's just the first of many successes.' Greedy."

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