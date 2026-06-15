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Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP

F1 Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

The final classification from the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Following a historic seventh round of this year's F1 campaign, the final classification from the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA.

On Sunday the motorsport world watched on as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finally brought an end to his 686-day winless streak, taking the chequered flag almost 20 seconds ahead of George Russell.

This marked the 41-year-old's 106th grand prix victory of his career and his first since making the move to the Scuderia, and the 25 points that came with the win have now cemented Hamilton as Antonelli's main championship leader.

The Italian teenager was forced to retire in the closing stages of Sunday's race after encountering an engine issue with his Mercedes, but that didn't stop the FIA from throwing a post-race punishment his way.

On Sunday evening, the FIA announced that the stewards had found Antonelli had left the track on four separate occasions for no justifiable reason, slapping him with a five-second penalty as a result.

Luckily for the Silver Arrows star this penalty will not convert to a grid penalty for the Austrian GP next time out thanks to having already completed more than 90 per cent of the race distance before he retired on lap 62.

Franco Colapinto on the other hand was handed a 10-second time penalty which was added on to his final time, demoting him to P10 for failing to slow for yellow flags.

Hamilton fans can now also breathe easy as F1's governing body have confirmed his victory is safe from any last minute penalties or race result changes.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Sky F1 pundit in tense exchange live on air

F1 Results: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.

F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix Results
Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Lewis HamiltonFerrari-
2George RussellMercedes+19.561sec
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+23.719sec
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+40.497sec
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+58.661sec
6Isack HadjarRed Bull+1 LAP
7Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 LAP
8Liam LawsonAlpine+1 LAP
9Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1 LAP
10*Franco ColapintoAlpine+1 LAP
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi+2 LAPS
12Carlos SainzWilliams+2 LAPS
13Esteban OconHaas+2 LAPS
14Sergio PerezCadillac+3 LAPS
15Charles LeclercFerrariDNF
16**Kimi AntonelliMercedesDNF
17Oliver BearmanHaasDNF
18Alex AlbonWilliamsDNF
19Fernando AlonsoAston MartinDNF
20Nico HulkenbergAudiDNF
21Valtteri BottasCadillacDNF
22Lance StrollAston MartinDNF

*A 10-second penalty was added to Colapinto's time for failing to slow for yellow flags.

**A five-second penalty was added to Antonelli's time for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times.

Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - 1:20.122 on lap 44.

When is the next F1 race?

The F1 championship will return later this month for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

The weekend takes place from Friday, June 26 until Sunday, June 28 with lights out for the grand prix once again at 15:00 local time (CEST), following the trend of the previous European rounds.

READ MORE: FIA announce LATE penalty for Mercedes star at Barcelona Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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