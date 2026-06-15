F1 Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

Following a historic seventh round of this year's F1 campaign, the final classification from the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA.

On Sunday the motorsport world watched on as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finally brought an end to his 686-day winless streak, taking the chequered flag almost 20 seconds ahead of George Russell.

This marked the 41-year-old's 106th grand prix victory of his career and his first since making the move to the Scuderia, and the 25 points that came with the win have now cemented Hamilton as Antonelli's main championship leader.

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The Italian teenager was forced to retire in the closing stages of Sunday's race after encountering an engine issue with his Mercedes, but that didn't stop the FIA from throwing a post-race punishment his way.

On Sunday evening, the FIA announced that the stewards had found Antonelli had left the track on four separate occasions for no justifiable reason, slapping him with a five-second penalty as a result.

Luckily for the Silver Arrows star this penalty will not convert to a grid penalty for the Austrian GP next time out thanks to having already completed more than 90 per cent of the race distance before he retired on lap 62.

Franco Colapinto on the other hand was handed a 10-second time penalty which was added on to his final time, demoting him to P10 for failing to slow for yellow flags.

Hamilton fans can now also breathe easy as F1's governing body have confirmed his victory is safe from any last minute penalties or race result changes.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Sky F1 pundit in tense exchange live on air

F1 Results: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.

*A 10-second penalty was added to Colapinto's time for failing to slow for yellow flags.

**A five-second penalty was added to Antonelli's time for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times.

Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - 1:20.122 on lap 44.

When is the next F1 race?

The F1 championship will return later this month for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

The weekend takes place from Friday, June 26 until Sunday, June 28 with lights out for the grand prix once again at 15:00 local time (CEST), following the trend of the previous European rounds.

READ MORE: FIA announce LATE penalty for Mercedes star at Barcelona Grand Prix

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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