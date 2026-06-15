Lewis Hamilton snubs ex-Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg at Barcelona GP
Lewis Hamilton snubs ex-Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg at Barcelona GP
Lewis Hamilton was in no mood for chatting to his former team-mate
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton appeared to snub his former Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg ahead of the start of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
Hamilton and Rosberg were team-mates at Mercedes between 2013-2016, and were involved in three consecutive championship battles, with Hamilton winning two of those in 2014 and 2015, and Rosberg winning the 2016 championship.
But there was some bad blood between the pair during their time spent as team-mates, as evidenced by a number of incidents, including at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix when they collided on lap one.
Rosberg said a few years ago that he and Hamilton had only recently become friends again, after their rather fiery championship battles in the past.
Now, 10 years on from that dramatic moment in Barcelona, Hamilton and Rosberg met again at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but in much different circumstances.
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Hamilton snubs Rosberg
Hamilton is still competing at the highest level in F1 at the age of 41, while Rosberg is now a pundit having retired immediately after his 2016 championship victory.
Rosberg now works for the likes of Sky Germany and Sky Sports F1, whom he was with for this year's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
But when trying to do his best Martin Brundle impression by catching up with the drivers before the start of the race, Hamilton snubbed Rosberg.
Hamilton is well known to not like talking to media when he is getting in the zone for a race, and does not appear on Brundle's usual pre-race grid walks.
Rosberg tried to ask Hamilton a question, but the seven-time champion ignored him and instead headed towards the front of the grid ready for the Spanish national anthem.
"That was actually very polite of him," Rosberg said. "I knew that wasn't going to work, but he was very polite."
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