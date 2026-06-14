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Kardashian in sunglasses edited looking away from Brundle who is holding Sky Sports mic with Monaco GP motorhome and harbour background

Sky F1 scrap Martin Brundle gridwalk after Kim Kardashian controversy

Kardashian in sunglasses edited looking away from Brundle who is holding Sky Sports mic with Monaco GP motorhome and harbour background — Photo: © IMAGO

Sky F1 scrap Martin Brundle gridwalk after Kim Kardashian controversy

Brundle was nowhere to be seen on the Barcelona grid

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Sky Sports F1 icon Martin Brundle was absent from the gridwalk ahead of Sunday's Barcelona Grand Prix following a controversial moment with Kim Kardashian in Monaco.

At last weekend's event in the principality, Brundle returned to carry out his gridwalk duties that have so often seen him go viral on social media for being brutally snubbed by celebrities.

And Monaco was no different when the legend attempted to have a pre-race chat with Lewis Hamilton's new romantic interest, reality star Kim Kardashian, who ignored Brundle's attempts to carry out an interview.

Fast forward to the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix and even though Brundle was on the broadcasting lineup and present at the Catalonian track, Sky Sports sent Karun Chandhok and Nico Rosberg off to perform his gridwalk duties with Brundle nowhere to be seen.

GPFans have contacted Sky Sports for comment.

Brundle absent from Barcelona gridwalk

The former F1 driver and broadcasting fan-favourite has previously admitted he doesn't enjoy braving the hectic grid for his interviews but nevertheless, he would usually carry out the segment before any races he attends.

Having been a staple of Sky F1's coverage of the Barcelona event earlier in the weekend, viewers got a shock when they tuned in on Sunday afternoon ahead of the 2pm BST race start to see a gridwalk taking place without Brundle.

Instead they were treated to Brundle's Sky F1 colleagues Chandhok and Rosberg taking on the task, chatting to Novak Djokovic and many key F1 team members.

Brundle's absence was felt, especially when 2016 champion Rosberg attempted to chat to his former team-mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton.

The 105-time grand prix winner 'politely declined', instead rushing to the grid in time for the national anthem. Hamilton famously doesn't speak to Brundle or anyone on the grid prior to an F1 race.

Meanwhile, Brundle shifted his focus to commentary for Sunday's 66-lap Barcelona GP, voicing the seventh round of the championship alongside Harry Benjamin who stepped in for an absent David Croft.

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