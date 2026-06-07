Martin Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian after Monaco GP grid walk altercation

Brundle tried his luck with Kim K on the grid

Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle was snubbed by Lewis Hamilton's beau Kim Kardashian on the grid at the Monaco Grand Prix, moments after an altercation involving the former driver.

Brundle had the unenviable task of tackling the jam packed grid in Monaco, where at one stage he was pushed by a random stranger, to which the legend sassily replied: "Don't push me mate, I'm nearly famous."

Moments later, Brundle tried his luck interviewing reality TV star and long-suspected partner of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian - who was on the grid with her entourage and sister Khloe.

As Brundle approached the Kardashians, he was heard saying: "What could go wrong?" Well Martin...

Hamilton clearly hadn't briefed Kim about Brundle's legendary status, and his request for an interview was snubbed as Kardashian refused to speak into the Sky Sports mic.

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As the pundit tried to speak to Kim and Khloe he could still be heard asking people not to push him, in one of the Grid Walk's more awkward moments in recent years.

For a bonus, however, Brundle did get to interview Doctor Who's Amy Pond (Karen Gillan), who informed Sky she was in Monaco supporting Haas.

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A very brief relationship timeline: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

Hamilton and the reality TV megastar have been in a relationship since early February, when news broke they had spent a weekend together at a high-end retreat in the UK Cotswolds.

Since then we've seen them at the Super Bowl together, dining with their respective families in Los Angeles and biking in NYC.

Kardashian made her first appearance at an F1 race since the relationship began. She was pictured by TV broadcaster Sky Sports entering the Monaco paddock on Saturday morning, having been spotted in Monte Carlo on Friday night.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian arrives at Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

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