F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role
All the latest news from the world of F1 on Sunday June 7
Flavio Briatore has revealed his feelings about a return to F1 for former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
Horner was sacked as the team principal of Red Bull Racing in July 2025, bringing an abrupt end to the two decades he spent at the helm of the energy drink giants.
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Ferrari fill Lewis Hamilton race engineer role for good
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has a new long-term race engineer at Ferrari, according to reports.
Not having a long-term replacement for Riccardo Adami was seen as a major issue for Ferrari and Hamilton heading into 2026, but reportedly the search is officially over.
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Charles Leclerc talks openly about Lewis Hamilton battle and hints at Ferrari issues
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has opened up about his relationship with team-mate Lewis Hamilton, detailing how things have changed at the Scuderia in favour of the Brit over the past year.
Hamilton joined Leclerc at Ferrari at the start of the 2025 campaign but suffered a far less successful first year in red than many expected. Now, the seven-time world champion is fighting back.
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F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Monaco Grand Prix times and grid positions
F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli stormed to the top of the timesheets on Saturday in Monte Carlo to steal the coveted pole position ahead of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen posted the fastest times respectively in the opening two stints of qualifying, but the home hero didn't make it easy for himself as he fought for pole in Q3.
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Major Sky F1 pundit absent at Monaco GP as scheduling shakeup confirmed
Ted Kravitz is unexpectedly absent from the Monaco Grand prix this weekend, leading to a scheduling shakeup for Sky Sports F1.
Kravitz has been a key member of the team since Sky gained rights to show the sport in the UK back in 2012, but has been confirmed to be missing this race weekend despite having been scheduled to be working it.
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