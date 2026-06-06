Lewis Hamilton’s new Ferrari F1 race engineer confirmed
Lewis Hamilton’s new Ferrari F1 race engineer confirmed
Lewis Hamilton has had a much-improved 2026 season so far
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has a new long-term race engineer at Ferrari, according to reports.
Hamilton has had a good start to the 2026 season, picking up two grand prix podiums across the first five race weekends, and he sits up in fourth in the drivers' championship, just three points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.
That has followed a first season at Ferrari in 2025 that was dismal for Hamilton. The 41-year-old failed to claim a single grand prix podium in 2025, and finished 86 points behind Leclerc in the drivers' championship.
Last season, Hamilton was working with Riccardo Adami as his race engineer, but the pair struggled to bond in the same way that Hamilton did at Mercedes with Peter 'Bono' Bonnington.
Hamilton and Bono worked together for 12 highly successful seasons, during which Hamilton won six drivers' championships.
But following his first season at Ferrari, it was announced that Adami would be stepping down from his position as Hamilton's race engineer, and that Italian Carlo Santi would be taking over on an interim basis.
Now, Sky Sports F1 have reported that Santi is going to stay on long-term, and that there will be no other changes in the position as Hamilton has found his groove working alongside Santi.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton gets bad Ferrari news, Mercedes exploit Monaco loophole
Who is Carlo Santi?
Hamilton described Santi as his 'Italian Bono' ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, and commended the experienced Ferrari man's work.
Santi has a long history with the Maranello-based outfit, including a spell spent as another world champion's race engineer.
Santi was the race engineer of 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen during his final year at Ferrari in 2018. Santi had been Raikkonen's performance engineer for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, before getting promoted up to the race engineer spot to replace Dave Greenwood for 2018.
Santi then took a back step from his trackside duties after Raikkonen left, and began working away from Maranello in a 'remote garage'.
Now, he looks set for a long spell as Hamilton's race engineer, with the 41-year-old Brit constantly reiterating just how well he has been working with his new background crew since the turn of the year.
READ MORE: Hamilton opens up on Ferrari struggles and how he is changing iconic F1 team
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announce Mercedes punishment
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Ferrari throw away Monaco Grand Prix win with botched strategy call
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Monaco Grand Prix times and grid positions
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
Kim Kardashian arrives at Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Monaco Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton’s new Ferrari F1 race engineer confirmed
- 19 minutes ago
Ferrari throw away Monaco Grand Prix win with botched strategy call
- 52 minutes ago
George Russell 'bamboozled' by Kimi Antonelli thrashing at Monaco Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announce Mercedes punishment
- 2 hours ago
Flavio Briatore welcomes Christian Horner F1 return with open arms
- 2 hours ago
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner accepts new job as Lewis Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain
- 4 june