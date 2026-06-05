F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton not Ferrari's guy as Verstappen future hangs in balance

All the latest from Monaco on Friday June 5

F1 star Charles Leclerc has recently extended his contract with Ferrari, but what does this mean for Lewis Hamilton?

Our editor Dan Ripley delves into what Leclerc's extension means for the Ferrari ecosystem.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen F1 future hangs in the balance as three teams block 2027 rule changes

Three F1 power unit manufacturers have blocked FIA proposals for 2027 power unit changes, according to German media, putting Max Verstappen's future in doubt.

Article continues under video

Audi, Honda, and Ferrari have emerged as the primary obstacles to proposed changes, which aim to shift the balance between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor to a 60/40 split, which would reduce the electric restrictions on drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen's future is tied to the F1 regulations for 2027.

Aston Martin announce major Adrian Newey news at Monaco Grand Prix

Adrian Newey has not been seen in an F1 paddock since Aston Martin opened the season with that tumultuous Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Now though we have an update on the team principal ahead of this weekend's big showdown in Monaco.

➡️ READ MORE

Carlos Sainz reveals the one restaurant in Monaco where F1 fans won't get fleeced

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has shared a personal recommendation for fans heading to the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, especially those in favour of a tasty bargain.

The former Ferrari star took his current Williams team on a video tour of the principality ahead of the sixth round of the 2026 championship, pointing out the pros and cons of the iconic event which is a home race for many drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix

An interview with Mercedes F1 star George Russell from last year regarding the future of the Monaco Grand Prix has resurfaced ahead of the 2026 race.

The Monaco GP is one of the most iconic races on the F1 calendar, having made its debut in the sport back in 1950, the first ever F1 world championship season.

➡️ READ MORE

Monaco Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend

The F1 2026 championship heads to Monte Carlo once again this weekend for the jewel in F1's crown, the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race around the principality is a home race for many drivers on the grid given the sheer amount who live in Monaco, but it is Ferrari star Charles Leclerc who is the true home hero.

➡️ READ MORE

Related