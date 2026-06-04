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Verstappen waarschuwt voor ongemak in Monaco: 'Ik ga alvast een nieuwe rug bestellen'

Max Verstappen F1 future hangs in the balance as three teams block 2027 rule changes

Verstappen waarschuwt voor ongemak in Monaco: 'Ik ga alvast een nieuwe rug bestellen' — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen F1 future hangs in the balance as three teams block 2027 rule changes

Max Verstappen's long-term future in the sport is up for debate

By Remy Ramjiawan.

Three F1 power unit manufacturers have blocked FIA proposals for 2027 power unit changes, according to German media, putting Max Verstappen's future in doubt.

Audi, Honda, and Ferrari have emerged as the primary obstacles to proposed changes, which aim to shift the balance between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor to a 60/40 split, which would reduce the electric restrictions on drivers.

However, according to Auto Motor und Sport, several concerns remain among the power unit manufacturers. Audi and Honda are especially worried about the financial implications and the extra investments needed to adapt their cars.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is also opposed to the change but believes that part of its gap with Mercedes could be bridged through the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) programme.

The debate has been ongoing for weeks, and Verstappen has hinted that his future could depend on these changes.

The four-time F1 world champion has constantly reiterated over the past few months that the new cars are 'not fun' to drive, and has threatened to quit the sport on more than one occasion.

At the Canadian Grand Prix last time out, the 28-year-old also said that driving in the sport beyond the end of this season is 'not doable' unless changes are made to the rules.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain as contract extension announced

What changes have already been implemented, and what is to come?

Since the Miami Grand Prix weekend, minor adjustments have been introduced that help restore some of the old racing feel for the drivers.

While more extensive changes are planned for next season, nothing has been finalised yet - even though support for the proposals is growing.

To implement these changes for next year, a supermajority is required, meaning four out of the six engine suppliers must vote in favour.

While both Red Bull and Mercedes are open to the adjustments, Cadillac - although not producing engines at the moment but planning to do so in the future - is expected to side with Ferrari. For now, reaching a consensus appears to be a distant prospect.

READ MORE: Audi shock F1 with Verstappen signing decision

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