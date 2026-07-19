George Russell claims his Mercedes struggles are not down to him

Russell was no match for Antonelli on Saturday in Spa

George Russell has ruled out the chances of his driving style being the reason he is underperforming at Mercedes compared to F1 team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

At this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Russell's teenage team-mate managed to outdo him in every session including the race by winning in Spa, with the British racer punted out on the first lap by Lewis Hamilton.

After Antonelli finished outside the top 10 at Silverstone last time out, Russell was only 25 points behind him in the drivers' standings, but that gap has now doubled.

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However as the campaign approaches the summer shutdown, Russell and Mercedes appear to be at a loss to understand why and how Antonelli frequently manages to extract more pace than the Brit.

F1 RACE RESULTS: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions

Russell rules out driving style as reason for Mercedes struggle

Speaking after Saturday's qualifying in Spa, Russell admitted in the media pen that he now feels he can rule out his driving style being the issue.

"That's what we thought coming out of Silverstone. We thought it was in the driving style and technique but we have finally concluded it's not.

"We have changed everything," the 28-year-old confirmed.

"There was fourth tenths in the straights in Q3. It's frustrating. Every single lap I've come in this weekend and seeing anywhere from two tenths to four tenths to five [tenths]. In FP2 it was seven tenths.

"The team are working so hard to understand what it is. We saw it as early as Austria, actually…we always thought there was a reason. Sprint Qualifying in Silverstone we saw three-and-a-half tenths loss, we thought we found the problem."

Unfortunately for Russell and his team principal Toto Wolff, Mercedes will now have to go back to the drawing board to work out why the handling of the W17 is so much trickier at times for the Brit.

"We keep going through this process of 'oh, we think it's this'. We change it. 'Oh it's not this, maybe it's the driving style,'" Russell admitted.

"I thought it was the driving style. Honestly, I came into this weekend and said on Thursday 'I think it's the driving style'. Changed the driving style and it's not the driving style.

"The team are working super hard to understand what it is."

READ MORE: Hamilton and Russell crash in crazy Belgian GP start

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