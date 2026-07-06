F1 British Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

The final result from the F1 2026 British Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA after a return to the top of the podium for Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc crossed the line first under the safety car to take a well-deserved win, albeit one which still needed more than a sprinkling of luck.

Kimi Antonelli was on the charge behind the Ferrari star with around 15 laps to go and looked certain to catch, pass and gap the Monegasque when he suffered a mechanical issue. He pitted twice in an effort to understand and repair the problem, but struggled mightily with his steering and struggled to stay on track - not just falling down the standings thanks to the pit stops, but also picking up a five-second penalty for track limits violations.

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That penalty torpedoed his final finishing position thanks to the field being bunched up behind the safety car, dropping from ninth to 16th and out of the points entirely.

His title challenger Lewis Hamilton was investigated for a possible penalty of his own after the race for a yellow flag infringement, but was handed just a reprimand and allowed to keep his third place finish.

Of course, it's not an F1 race weekend without an Aston Martin subplot. This week's looked like it might be Fernando Alonso stopping on track during the formation lap, but he was able to get going and start the race. Instead, consider Lance Stroll being given a total of 15 seconds of penalties for exceeding track limits six times. Those penalties move from from 19th and last, to 19th and last.

RESULTS: Verstappen crash costs Hamilton in dramatic finish

F1 Results: British Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 British Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA:

*Kimi Antonelli was given a five-second penalty for repeated track limits violations, losing seven places.

**Lance Stroll was given three five-second penalties for repeated track limits violations, losing no places.

Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:31.777 on lap 37.

When is the next F1 race?

The F1 championship continues in two weeks time with the Belgian Grand Prix, oen historic track following another on the calendar.

The weekend will run from Friday, July 17 until Sunday, July 19 with lights out for the main event at Spa-Francorchamps at 3pm local time (CEST) and 2pm (BST).

READ MORE: Max Verstappen crashes out of British Grand Prix in dying stages at Silverstone

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