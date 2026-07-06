F1 British Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
F1 British Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
Final results from SilverstoneMake us your Google favorite
The final result from the F1 2026 British Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA after a return to the top of the podium for Ferrari.
Charles Leclerc crossed the line first under the safety car to take a well-deserved win, albeit one which still needed more than a sprinkling of luck.
Kimi Antonelli was on the charge behind the Ferrari star with around 15 laps to go and looked certain to catch, pass and gap the Monegasque when he suffered a mechanical issue. He pitted twice in an effort to understand and repair the problem, but struggled mightily with his steering and struggled to stay on track - not just falling down the standings thanks to the pit stops, but also picking up a five-second penalty for track limits violations.
That penalty torpedoed his final finishing position thanks to the field being bunched up behind the safety car, dropping from ninth to 16th and out of the points entirely.
His title challenger Lewis Hamilton was investigated for a possible penalty of his own after the race for a yellow flag infringement, but was handed just a reprimand and allowed to keep his third place finish.
Of course, it's not an F1 race weekend without an Aston Martin subplot. This week's looked like it might be Fernando Alonso stopping on track during the formation lap, but he was able to get going and start the race. Instead, consider Lance Stroll being given a total of 15 seconds of penalties for exceeding track limits six times. Those penalties move from from 19th and last, to 19th and last.
RESULTS: Verstappen crash costs Hamilton in dramatic finish
F1 Results: British Grand Prix 2026
Here is the final classification from the 2026 British Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Winner
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.427s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.772s
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.149s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.598s
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+2.023s
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+2.214s
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+2.413s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+3.229s
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+3.445s
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+4.014s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+4.391s
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+5.245s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+5.512s
|15
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+7.403s
|16
|Kimi Antonelli*
|Mercedes
|+8.005s
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+8.162s
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1 Lap
|19
|Lance Stroll**
|Aston Martin
|+1 Lap
|20
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|DNF
|NC
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|DNF
|NC
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|DNF
*Kimi Antonelli was given a five-second penalty for repeated track limits violations, losing seven places.
**Lance Stroll was given three five-second penalties for repeated track limits violations, losing no places.
Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:31.777 on lap 37.
When is the next F1 race?
The F1 championship continues in two weeks time with the Belgian Grand Prix, oen historic track following another on the calendar.
The weekend will run from Friday, July 17 until Sunday, July 19 with lights out for the main event at Spa-Francorchamps at 3pm local time (CEST) and 2pm (BST).
READ MORE: Max Verstappen crashes out of British Grand Prix in dying stages at Silverstone
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Max Verstappen Red Bull exit clause officially in play after British Grand Prix disaster
- 53 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen crash costs Lewis Hamilton in dramatic finish to British Grand Prix
- Yesterday 17:58
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 British Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
FIA issue official statement as 'software error' to blame for safety car chaos at British GP
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen crash costs Lewis Hamilton in dramatic finish to British Grand Prix
Max Verstappen crashes out of British Grand Prix in dying stages at Silverstone
Latest News
Max Verstappen Red Bull exit clause officially in play after British Grand Prix disaster
- 53 minutes ago
FIA announce penalty over star's X-rated remarks at race director
- 1 hour ago
F1 British Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Brundle fury as FIA blame 'software error' for British Grand Prix chaos
- 3 hours ago
Christian Horner really believes he could be the next Jeremy Clarkson
- Yesterday 22:42
Max Verstappen says it is becoming 'dangerous' to drive for Red Bull after Silverstone crash
- Yesterday 21:55
Most read
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june
Mercedes in official FIA breach at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 24 june