Martin Brundle fury as F1 fans robbed of 'proper end' to British Grand Prix

Martin Brundle reacted furiously to the end of the British Grand Prix on Sunday, with the race finishing under safety car conditions at Silverstone.

The safety car was deployed after Max Verstappen spun out of the race on Lap 48 of 52, getting beached at Stowe.

The Sky Sports F1 commentator was hoping for a one-lap shootout and grandstand finish, especially when the 'safety car in' message was displayed with just over a lap to go.

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However, that message was soon reversed – the FIA have blamed a 'software error' for erroneously suggesting that the race was about to be restarted – and the field cruised to the chequered flag in a neutralised state.

Brundle was furious live on air during the race, joking that he would need some imminent swearing bleeped out, and speculated on possible reasons for the move. That was all, of course, before the FIA's explanation (although he added that if the rules did mandate that safety car finish, the rules should be changed).

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Brundle: We were denied a proper end to the grand prix

When the SC stayed out, he said: "Have you got a bleeping machine, Crofty? I'm going to need it shortly."

After the race, he added: "I am hoping there is a separate reason for not pitting the Safety Car and not just a change of mind, or a mistake, to bring it in. We were all denied a proper end to the grand prix.

"The whole point of letting the backmarkers through is so they don't interrupt the leaders and get involved in the race.

"When they are half a Silverstone lap away, they are not going to get in the way with one lap to go. You don't have to wait for them all to plod around to the back. Maybe something else happened."

The FIA's statement on the issue read: "The SC period regulation Article B5. 13.5 states that one lap must be completed following the unlapping procedure. This process was followed by Race Operations. The 'SC In This Lap' message was displayed erroneously due to a software error."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen crashes out of British Grand Prix in dying stages at Silverstone

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