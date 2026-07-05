Former Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has claimed that he could follow in Jeremy Clarkson's footsteps instead of returning to the sport.

Former Top Gear presenter Clarkson is known to be a close acquaintance of Horner's, and both men were at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

For Horner, it was the first time that he had been back in the paddock since he was axed by Red Bull this time last year, immediately after the 2025 British GP.

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Horner had been the team principal of Red Bull for 20 years, winning 14 championships all-told in that time, but the team were sat fourth in the constructors' championship at the time of his sacking.

Since then, there have been plenty of rumours about who Horner might join, as he looks for a return to the paddock.

Horner has said that he only wants to return if it is in more of a team ownership role, and the likes of Haas, Alpine and Aston Martin have been the teams most closely linked with acquiring the Brit's services.

Now, he has said that a return to F1 is not a must, hinting that he could become a TV personality instead, like Clarkson.

READ MORE: Christian Horner 'set to return to F1 paddock' at British Grand Prix

Horner to join the media?

Horner was on the grid ahead of the British GP, and spoke with Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle, revealing that he's been 'enjoying the downtime'.

He also seemed to think that he won't be in an F1 role by 2027, although he did not rule it out. The Brit also has a new book coming out before Christmas, where he details his career in the sport so far.

But the former Red Bull boss does not feel like he has anything to prove moving forwards, having claimed so much success already in the sport.

"I don’t feel that I have to come back," Horner told The Times. "I could quite easily become a different version of a Jeremy Clarkson, but I still have an element in me that feels that I’m not quite done yet."

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