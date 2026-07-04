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Horner in Red Bull kit looking concerned with a background of the F1 grid and a pile of US dollars

Christian Horner to release tell-all book after shock F1 exit

Horner in Red Bull kit looking concerned with a background of the F1 grid and a pile of US dollars — Photo: © IMAGO

Christian Horner to release tell-all book after shock F1 exit

Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull last year

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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Former Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner is set to release a new book, detailing his time in the sport with the team.

Horner began working as Red Bull's team principal from the team's first ever year in the sport - 2005 - and within six seasons, he had turned them into a championship-winning outfit.

The Brit stayed in his role for 20 years, picking up eight drivers' championships and six constructors' championships in that time, before being axed this time last year following the 2025 British Grand Prix.

His sacking was purely performance-related, with Red Bull down in fourth in the constructors' championship at the time, but it did cap off what had been a tumultuous last few years at the team.

Horner had a very public falling out with Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen, while he and long-time Red Bull colleague Helmut Marko did not see eye to eye all of the time.

Design legend Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley had also left the team, in what became a bit of a mass exodus for Horner and Red Bull to deal with.

Horner was also dealing with accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour, levelled at him by a female employee of Red Bull. Horner strongly denied any wrongdoing and was cleared of the allegations after an investigation.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen issues brutal Martin Brundle statement after Red Bull comments

Christian Horner releases new book

Now, in what is likely to be an interesting read given what played out towards the end of his spell at Red Bull, Horner has a new book coming out, in time for Christmas 2026.

The book, titled Drive, is being released on October 22, and will detail Horner's time so far in the sport, with it largely being rumoured that he may well join another team in the future.

The Brit has worked with some of the best drivers that the sport has ever seen, including Verstappen and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Horner said in a press release about his new book: "Formula 1 is ultimately a people business.

"While the sport is often defined by the cars, the victories and the championships, what stays with me most are the people, the decisions, the challenges and the extraordinary cast of characters I encountered along the way.

"This book is my reflection on an incredible 20-year journey and the many individuals who helped shape it."

F1 HEADLINES: Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent

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