Jos Verstappen caught in tense exchange with Christian Horner

A tense exchange between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner at the 2024 Bahrain GP was revealed on the first episode of Formula 1 docu-series Drive to Survive.

The seventh season of the popular Netflix series was released on March 7, with the first episode ‘Business as Usual’ taking fans back to the start of the 2024 season.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as F1 star delivers 'utter bull****' claim

READ MORE: F1 and FIA announce brand NEW team on the grid

Not only did the start of the 2024 season contain the bombshell announcement about Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, but also covered the controversy surrounding Red Bull team principal Horner.

The 51-year-old was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague at the team, but Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation.

Christian Horner was the subject of the opening episode of Drive to Survive

Jos Verstappen's feud with Christian Horner was covered in the opening episode of Drive to Survive

Verstappen Horner feud unveiled

Drive to Survive's seventh season took fans behind the scenes of when the scandal broke during the 2024 Bahrain GP, and the subsequent leak of the alleged WhatsApp messages.

The episode also covered Verstappen Sr's a public falling out with Horner, where he called for the team principal to step-down after the allegations.

Despite controversy in Bahrain, Max Verstappen achieved a commanding victory with Horner and his father Jos Verstappen looking on in the crowd as he stood on the top step of the podium.

As Verstappen celebrated his victory on the podium in Bahrain, Horner leant over to congratulate Jos, extending his arm for a handshake.

“Jos, well done,” Horner said shaking Verstappen Sr’s hand.

“Okay man,” was all Verstappen Sr replied, taking his hand but not smiling.

Later footage from Drive to Survive showed Verstappen in further heated exchanges with Horner in the Red Bull motorhome, although the nature of the conversation was not revealed as neither’s voice was picked up.

READ MORE: George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim