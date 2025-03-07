F1 and FIA announce brand NEW team on the grid

Formula 1 and the FIA have announced Cadillac's entry on the F1 grid in 2026 in an official statement.

Cadillac, who are backed by General Motors and TWG Motorsports, were confirmed as the 11th team on the F1 grid during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend in 2024.

However, the American team still required official approval from F1 before their entry could be fully confirmed.

Despite this technicality, Cadillac have made several announcements already including their partnership with Ferrari as their power unit supplier, and their plans to build their own engines by the end of the decade.

Finally, the FIA and Formula One Management announced that Cadillac has met the requirements to join the F1 grid next season - just in time for the new regulations to sweep the sport.

“Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

"The FIA Formula One Championship's expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport.

“The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans. Their entry strengthens our mission to push motorsport’s boundaries at the highest level.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also reacted to the agreement, and claimed that an 11th team joining the grid demonstrated the 'evolution' of the sport.

“As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport," he said.

"I want to thank GM and TWG Motorsports for their constructive engagement over many months and look forward to welcoming the team on the grid from 2026 for what will be another exciting year for Formula 1.”

An 11th team on the F1 grid also opens up two more seats for drivers on the grid, with Cadillac yet to announce who will form their lineup in 2026.

The team's advisor and F1 champion Mario Andretti has revealed that they plan to field an American driver and a veteran F1 star, with IndyCar's Colton Herta the favourite to fulfil the first option.

"For the past year, we have worked hand in hand with GM, to lay a robust foundation for an extraordinary Formula 1 entry," CEO of TWG Motorsports Dan Towriss added.

“Now, with 2026 in our sights after today’s final approval from the FIA and Formula One Management, we’re accelerating our efforts—expanding our facilities, refining cutting-edge technologies, and continuing to assemble top-tier talent.”

