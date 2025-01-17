F1 driver transfer target issues future UPDATE

A Formula 1 driver transfer target has issued a huge update on rumours linking him with a 2026 seat on the grid.

Colton Herta has been speculated to be Cadillac's first F1 driver signing when they join the grid in 2026, with the American outfit suggesting they want an experienced F1 racer to sit alongside a young American talent.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed

READ MORE: Verstappen 'statement' fuels SHOCK team switch rumours

Cadillac's bid to join the F1 grid as the 11th team was recently accepted by the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM), with it now being full steam ahead before their 2026 debut.

Ferrari will provide power units to the new outfit in the first few seasons, before General Motors become an official engine supplier from 2028 as part of GM/Cadillac's bid.

Cadillac will enter F1 in 2026

Will Colton Herta drive for Cadillac in F1 in 2026?

Speaking on an IndyCar pre-season media day, Herta admitted that part of him is tired of the constant speculation and uncertainty surrounding his future.

When asked if he felt pressure to secure a key fourth-place finish in the IndyCar standings that would get him enough superlicence points to join F1, Herta said: "I guess the answer to that is I didn't even know what the math was to get a superlicence.

"If it happens, it happens, great, and then I'll have a decision to make, if I'm still wanted. If it doesn't happen, then poor me, I'm stuck racing IndyCars. I'll be alright either way."

Quizzed on whether he thought his age could be an issue for making the switch to F1, he continued: "I don't really have a concern with it at all. I’ve kind of been dragged around in this talk for, it feels like, half a decade now. I've had the carrot in front of me for a while.

"I’m kind of tired of that being the case, and I just want to drive at this point and focus on IndyCar this year and focus on winning a championship, and if something arises out of that, I'd have to think about it.

"It's still not a 'for sure' thing. All my friends and family are here in the US, and I don't know anybody where I'm [would be] going, so it's a big decision to make - if I have to make that decision."

READ MORE: Horner issues Red Bull resignation UPDATE

Related