MAJOR Ferrari change announced in official statement

A major Ferrari change has been announced in an official statement released by the Formula 1 team.

As the 2024 season comes to a close, Ferrari will undergo a huge shift heading into 2025, as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joins the team.

The Scuderia came close to clinching the constructors’ title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, however a victory from Lando Norris and a penalty for Charles Leclerc eventually delivered the championship to McLaren.

Undoubtedly, Hamilton will be buoyed by Ferrari's return to championship contention, as it looks to be a battle between the top four teams for the title in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Ferrari almost claimed the constructors' crown in Abu Dhabi

Ferrari announce new partnership for 2026

Hamilton will join Ferrari on a multi-year deal, which will see him remain with the Scuderia when the 2026 regulation changes are implemented.

Another major change arriving in 2026 will be an 11th team on the F1 grid, which is the General Motors-backed outfit Cadillac.

The GM/Cadillac project is also expected to introduce their own power units in 2028, but until then they will use power units from a rival team on the F1 grid.

Cadillac will use Ferrari power unit and gearbox from 2026 onwards

Ferrari have now announced that they will supply the power units and gearbox for the new team from 2026, in a multi-year deal.

An official announcement on the Maranello team's website read: "Ferrari today announces a multi-year agreement starting from 2026 with Andretti Formula Racing LLC, regarding the supply of power unit and gearbox to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors, subject to Andretti Formula Racing LLC receiving written confirmation from the FIA - F1 that its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved."

Cadillac will become the third team on the grid to use Ferrari power units, with the works team and Haas using their machinery, but Sauber will be transitioning to their own Audi power units from 2026 onwards.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said of the new partnership: "It’s great to see the commitment of another American team, backed by one of the most highly respected marques in the motor industry, at a time when Formula 1 is increasing in popularity in the United States.

"We are delighted therefore that we will be supplying the team with our power unit and gearbox as the basis of this technical collaboration. It means we will continue to have two 'customer teams' in the championship with all the benefits this brings in terms of technical development within Ferrari."

