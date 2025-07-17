close global

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Australia, 2025

F1 2025 Qualifying head-to-head: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari misery revealed

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Australia, 2025

Lewis Hamilton has endured a tough time since joining Ferrari in comparison to his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Not only is the seven-time world champion yet to have scored a grand prix podium in his first 12 races as a Ferrari driver while Leclerc has achieved four in the same car, but the Brit's qualifying performances are leaving a lot to be desired too, giving him too much to do in the races.

He's not the only driver to be struggling in qualifying compared to his team-mate, however. Two racers on the grid are yet to beat their team-mates in a grand prix qualifying session in 2025.

Team-mate head-to-heads are a great way to measure driver performance, with both drivers having the same car and therefore a more accurate representation of their performances can be measured.

Here are all of the qualifying head-to-heads from the 2025 season so far. Note that the scoring is only based on present team-mates, so do not count Jack Doohan's first half of the season at Alpine before being replaced by Franco Colapinto nor the team swap of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson after two races.

Qualifying team-mate head-to-heads 2025

McLaren

Qualifying: Oscar Piastri 7 - 5 Lando Norris

Sprint Qualifying: Oscar Piastri 2 - 0 Lando Norris

Ferrari

Qualifying: Charles Leclerc 8 - 4 Lewis Hamilton

Sprint Qualifying: Charles Leclerc 1 - 1 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

Qualifying: George Russell 11 - 1 Kimi Antonelli

Sprint Qualifying: George Russell 1 - 1 Kimi Antonelli

Red Bull

Qualifying: Max Verstappen 10 - 0 Yuki Tsunoda

Sprint Qualifying: Max Verstappen 1 - 0 Yuki Tsunoda

Williams

Qualifying: Alex Albon 7 - 5 Carlos Sainz

Sprint Qualifying: Alex Albon 2 - 0 Carlos Sainz

Sauber

Qualifying: Nico Hulkenberg 6 - 6 Gabriel Bortoleto

Sprint Qualifying: Nico Hulkenberg 1 - 1 Gabriel Bortoleto

Racing Bulls

Qualifying: Isack Hadjar 8 - 2 Liam Lawson

Sprint Qualifying: Isack Hadjar 1 - 0 Liam Lawson

Aston Martin

Qualifying: Fernando Alonso 12 - 0 Lance Stroll

Sprint Qualifying: Fernando Alonso 1 - 1 Lance Stroll

Haas

Qualifying: Esteban Ocon 7 - 5 Oliver Bearman

Sprint Qualifying: Esteban Ocon 1 - 1 Oliver Bearman

Alpine

Qualifying: Pierre Gasly 5 - 1 Franco Colapinto

Sprint Qualifying: Pierre Gasly 0 - 0 Franco Colapinto

F1 Standings

