F1 2025 Qualifying head-to-head: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari misery revealed
Lewis Hamilton has endured a tough time since joining Ferrari in comparison to his team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Not only is the seven-time world champion yet to have scored a grand prix podium in his first 12 races as a Ferrari driver while Leclerc has achieved four in the same car, but the Brit's qualifying performances are leaving a lot to be desired too, giving him too much to do in the races.
He's not the only driver to be struggling in qualifying compared to his team-mate, however. Two racers on the grid are yet to beat their team-mates in a grand prix qualifying session in 2025.
Team-mate head-to-heads are a great way to measure driver performance, with both drivers having the same car and therefore a more accurate representation of their performances can be measured.
Here are all of the qualifying head-to-heads from the 2025 season so far. Note that the scoring is only based on present team-mates, so do not count Jack Doohan's first half of the season at Alpine before being replaced by Franco Colapinto nor the team swap of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson after two races.
Qualifying team-mate head-to-heads 2025
McLaren
Qualifying: Oscar Piastri 7 - 5 Lando Norris
Sprint Qualifying: Oscar Piastri 2 - 0 Lando Norris
Ferrari
Qualifying: Charles Leclerc 8 - 4 Lewis Hamilton
Sprint Qualifying: Charles Leclerc 1 - 1 Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
Qualifying: George Russell 11 - 1 Kimi Antonelli
Sprint Qualifying: George Russell 1 - 1 Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull
Qualifying: Max Verstappen 10 - 0 Yuki Tsunoda
Sprint Qualifying: Max Verstappen 1 - 0 Yuki Tsunoda
Williams
Qualifying: Alex Albon 7 - 5 Carlos Sainz
Sprint Qualifying: Alex Albon 2 - 0 Carlos Sainz
Sauber
Qualifying: Nico Hulkenberg 6 - 6 Gabriel Bortoleto
Sprint Qualifying: Nico Hulkenberg 1 - 1 Gabriel Bortoleto
Racing Bulls
Qualifying: Isack Hadjar 8 - 2 Liam Lawson
Sprint Qualifying: Isack Hadjar 1 - 0 Liam Lawson
Aston Martin
Qualifying: Fernando Alonso 12 - 0 Lance Stroll
Sprint Qualifying: Fernando Alonso 1 - 1 Lance Stroll
Haas
Qualifying: Esteban Ocon 7 - 5 Oliver Bearman
Sprint Qualifying: Esteban Ocon 1 - 1 Oliver Bearman
Alpine
Qualifying: Pierre Gasly 5 - 1 Franco Colapinto
Sprint Qualifying: Pierre Gasly 0 - 0 Franco Colapinto
