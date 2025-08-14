Lewis Hamilton is F1’s greatest asset, both on and off the racetrack. The champion’s signing with Ferrari was one of those rare moments that got everybody talking, whether you are an F1 fan or not, such is his general allure.

At 40-years-old, Hamilton is entering the twilight of his career, and while he has announced no intention of stepping down, his retirement would be another earth shattering moment in F1.

However, a decision to quit racing does not mean Hamilton would be lost from the sport altogether. While he may want to leave the championship behind entirely, the seven-time world champion still has an even more important role to play in F1.

In fact, Hamilton can have just as powerful an impact on F1 outside of a race car, should he turn his focus on improving the sport for the better.

Lewis Hamilton will always be valuable to F1

Hamilton is one of the few figures in F1 who is vocal on issues of inequality and injustice, both inside and outside of the paddock.

His charitable foundation Mission 44 is evidence that he takes his activism beyond performance, tackling inequality of opportunity where it often begins - in education.

Hamilton has also taken an active interest in the all-female racing series F1 Academy, supporting the young racing stars during their events that coincide with the F1 calendar.

When discussing his retirement previously, Hamilton has said: "We have a lot more work to do as a team. As individuals in the team. We have a lot more to do in the sport, I want to be a part of that shifting.”

"The work on the track and off the track, particularly things, we’re talking about diversity. We’re getting more and more women, it’s not just about drivers, it’s about finding out what those barriers are for women back here as engineers, as mechanics, and giving them a platform and giving them opportunities."

Lewis Hamilton could help to transform F1

However, between the champion’s full-time racing duties, fashion, film and the variety of roles he performs on the global stage, Hamilton only has so much availability he can dedicate to creating lasting change in motorsport.

When Hamilton eventually retires, the Brit will have more time to dedicate to bettering the sport, much like his former colleague Sebastian Vettel, who has used his global platform to promote racing initiatives for women in Saudi Arabia, alongside several environmental projects.

Hamilton also retains a close relationship with his former boss Toto Wolff, and with Susie Wolff being the managing director of the F1 Academy, a role promoting the series would be a perfect avenue of opportunity for Hamilton when he retires.

Whether the 40-year-old provides the series and its drivers with a platform, support, opportunities and investment, his name and experience could help transform the impact the F1 Academy.

Much like with Mission 44, helping to widen the talent pool to ensure more girls get into karting on a grassroots level, could be crucial in changing the landscape for female racing drivers, and something Hamilton is well-equipped to achieve.

When Hamilton does finally hang up his race suit, alongside Vettel, he could remain a driving force for change in the sport that desperately needs its drivers and key figures to take action.

Fundamentally, the younger generation of racing drivers must be encouraged to use their platforms to speak up on key issues. If they are not aware of them, Hamilton must help educate them or all the hard work to make the paddock an inclusive place could unravel.

