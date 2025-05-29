Lewis Hamilton opens up on past struggles as 'alarming' data released

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his struggles in school, after data from Mission 44’s latest study were released.

The charitable foundation conducted a nationwide study into education and inclusion in the UK, with the report highlighting reforms needed in the education system.

Mission 44 shared the report on social media, and some of the research from the findings, where they wrote: "The alarming data reveals the extent to which students, particularly those most vulnerable, are struggling to feel they belong and are supported in UK schools."

The founder of Mission 44 and seven-time Formula 1 champion Hamilton relayed his own experiences in the education system, and identified with the findings from the students surveyed in the report.

"I remember the challenges I faced at school," Hamilton said. "I didn’t feel like my voice was heard, or that anyone wanted to look into the reasons why I was struggling so much. If they had, then perhaps my experience at school would have been very different.

"Instead, I was made to feel like I didn’t belong and that I didn’t matter. Today young people across the country, especially the most vulnerable students, are saying they feel the same way, and they need something to change.

"We need to listen and do all we can to ensure their experiences lead to the feeling of inclusion."

Mission 44 and Hamilton tackle inclusion in UK schools

The research found that nearly one in five (17 per cent) of young people say that school or college is a place where they don’t feel safe or welcome, which rises to 21 per cent for students from a low income background, 28 per cent for those with special educational needs and 30 per cent for disabled students.

Mission 44’s data further found that 41 per cent of students say their school or college has not listened to their worries or wellbeing concerns, and over 43 per cent of students said they skipped school due to stress, anxiety or tiredness.

Over 34 per cent of parents also felt that their child’s learning needs or preferences are not being met, and 28 per cent say their child has felt excluded from school or college activities or learning.

Furthermore, 88 per cent of students said they would like to see action from their school and college to make it feel more inclusive.

The polling for this data was launched in 2024, following growing concerns about record suspensions and exclusions in England’s schools, with the research conducted with comprehensive representative surveys of students and parents across the UK.

As a result of the research, Mission 44 has urged policymakers to introduce new initiatives to enact systemic change, including: "A mentorship programme for students at risk of exclusion, an annual student experience survey and targeted funding for an inclusive workforce."

