'I have never seen Ferrari do this' - Charles Leclerc reveals all
'I have never seen Ferrari do this' - Charles Leclerc reveals all
Ferrari are going all out in 2026
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has said that he has never witnessed such an aggressive mentality inside the team as they look to catch Mercedes.
Leclerc and team-mate Lewis Hamilton have been chasing down Kimi Antonelli and George Russell without success this year.
The Silver Arrows have won every race so far this season and sit 72 points ahead of the Scuderia in the constructors' standings.
Leclerc (75) and Hamilton (72) are third and fourth in the drivers' standings respectively, both within striking distance of Russell (88) in second.
Antonelli sits clear for now on 131 points, but Ferrari are far from thinking this season is a foregone conclusion.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen announces sabbatical decision as Ferrari contract confirmed
Leclerc: Ferrari are being aggressive this year
The attitude of the team is something that Leclerc - who put pen to paper on a new long-term deal this week - has never witnessed before.
"I don't think I've ever seen the team so pushed to the limit," he told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked what the mood is like in the team.
"There's an aggressive mentality that I really like, in every aspect: the production, the innovation, the risks we've taken.
"The other different aspect I perceive is the calm: we want results, but at the same time there's a clarity in managing everything that we didn't have a few seasons ago."
Asked if it is still possible to beat this Mercedes this year, Leclerc was defiant.
"Of course, this season can go in any direction," he said.
"The world championship is still wide open. We need to keep working hard and not lose our enthusiasm, especially within the team."
READ MORE: Audi shock F1 with Max Verstappen signing decision
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Latest News
'I have never seen Ferrari do this' - Charles Leclerc reveals all
- 20 minutes ago
Aston Martin set for radical new look at Monaco Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce more F1 rule changes for next year
- 2 hours ago
'It's a pig' - F1 insider DESTROYS Ferrari's new electric vehicle
- 3 hours ago
F1 star Carlos Sainz excited to become a father
- Today 15:56
Sky pundit tips Lewis Hamilton tipped to WIN Monaco Grand Prix
- Today 14:55
Most read
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may