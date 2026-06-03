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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026

'I have never seen Ferrari do this' - Charles Leclerc reveals all

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

'I have never seen Ferrari do this' - Charles Leclerc reveals all

Ferrari are going all out in 2026

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has said that he has never witnessed such an aggressive mentality inside the team as they look to catch Mercedes.

Leclerc and team-mate Lewis Hamilton have been chasing down Kimi Antonelli and George Russell without success this year.

The Silver Arrows have won every race so far this season and sit 72 points ahead of the Scuderia in the constructors' standings.

Leclerc (75) and Hamilton (72) are third and fourth in the drivers' standings respectively, both within striking distance of Russell (88) in second.

Antonelli sits clear for now on 131 points, but Ferrari are far from thinking this season is a foregone conclusion.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen announces sabbatical decision as Ferrari contract confirmed

Leclerc: Ferrari are being aggressive this year

The attitude of the team is something that Leclerc - who put pen to paper on a new long-term deal this week - has never witnessed before.

"I don't think I've ever seen the team so pushed to the limit," he told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked what the mood is like in the team.

"There's an aggressive mentality that I really like, in every aspect: the production, the innovation, the risks we've taken.

"The other different aspect I perceive is the calm: we want results, but at the same time there's a clarity in managing everything that we didn't have a few seasons ago."

Asked if it is still possible to beat this Mercedes this year, Leclerc was defiant.

"Of course, this season can go in any direction," he said.

"The world championship is still wide open. We need to keep working hard and not lose our enthusiasm, especially within the team."

READ MORE: Audi shock F1 with Max Verstappen signing decision

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