Charles Leclerc announces decision over Ferrari F1 future

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has announced his decision over where his future lies in the sport.

Leclerc, 28, has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him stay at the Scuderia for the 'coming seasons'.

“I couldn’t be happier to continue this journey with Ferrari," he said. "It has always been so much more than just a team to me.

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"It’s the team I’ve loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family.

"Together we’ve shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever, and I’m deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the world xhampionship back to Maranello.

"Being a Ferrari driver is a dream, but it’s also a responsibility I never take for granted. I’ll continue to give absolutely everything I have to bring this team back to where it belongs, at the very top, for everyone in Maranello, and above all for the tifosi, whose passion is the heartbeat of this Scuderia.”

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Vasseur: Leclerc has Ferrari DNA

His sentiments were echoed by team principal Fred Vasseur, who was equally delighted that an extension had been agreed.

“Charles has been part of the Ferrari family for many years now and this renewal feels like something very natural for us," he said.

"Over these seasons we have seen him grow, to become not only one of the strongest drivers in Formula 1, but also a person who is completely at one with the team and everything Ferrari represents.

"We appreciate his talent, we love his determination and the way he approaches every day with the people in the Scuderia, both on and off the track.

"We know how much this project means to him and we are happy to continue working towards our shared goals.”

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